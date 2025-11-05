Kamal Haasan Upcoming Movies: Kalki 2898 AD 2 To Indian 3 Check Full List

Kamal Haasan: Kamal Haasan is celebrating his 70th birthday on November 7th. Even at this age, he remains very active in the film industry and is filming several upcoming movies. So, let's take a look at the complete list of his upcoming films

Kamal Haasan was last seen in the film "Thugs of Life." This film was a smash hit. After delivering numerous hits in his career, Kamal will be seen in many more films. Let's find out which ones they are.

Kamal Haasan will star alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in the sequel to the film 'Kalki 2898 AD.' According to media reports, he will play the villain in the film.

The makers of Kamal Haasan's film "Indian" are preparing to make a third installment. The story is currently under development. According to media reports, the film will star Kamal Haasan alongside Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Priya Bhavani Shankar.

After "Vikram" created a sensation in theaters, the makers are now planning a second installment. However, the makers have not yet announced an official release date.

Kamal Haasan and director Gautham Vasudev Menon had revealed that the second part of the film 'Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu' is going to be made.