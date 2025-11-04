Cytokinetics Shareholder Alert By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Cytokinetics, Incorporated - CYTK

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have untilto file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NasdaqGS: CYTK), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's securities between December 27, 2023 and May 6, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

If you purchased securities of Cytokinetics and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (...), or visit to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by November 17, 2025.

Cytokinetics and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On March 10, 2025, the Company disclosed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) had decided not to convene an advisory committee meeting to review the Company's New Drug Application (“NDA”) for its aficamten product. Then, on May 6, 2025, the Company disclosed that it had held multiple pre-NDA meetings with the FDA discussing safety monitoring and risk mitigation but chose to submit the NDA without a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy, instead relying on labeling and voluntary education materials.

On this news, the price of Cytokinetics' shares fell, closing at $33.04 per share on May 7, 2025.

The case is Seidman v. Cytokinetics, Incorporated, et al., No. 25-cv-07923.

