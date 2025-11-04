Jaipur Man Wins ₹11 Crore Lottery After Borrowing ₹1,000 To Buy Ticket: 'Can't Express My Happiness

MENAFN - Live Mint) Chandigarh: A visit to Punjab turned life-changing for Amit Shera, a resident of Kotputli village in Jaipur district, after he won ₹11 crore in the Punjab state Diwali bumper lottery. Shera had borrowed ₹1,000 from a friend to purchase two tickets-one for himself and one for his wife-during a trip to Moga. While his wife's ticket fetched just ₹1,000, his own turned out to be the jackpot winner.

“I can't express my happiness. I thank the Punjab government and the lottery agency. All my grief has vanished today,” Shera told ANI, adding that he is a“devotee of Lord Hanuman”.

In a gesture of gratitude and compassion, Shera said he would give ₹50 lakh each to his friend's two daughters.“I have lost my mother, so I understand the pain of daughters. The rest of the money will go towards my children's education and building a house,” he said.

An official from the Punjab state lottery department confirmed that Shera had come forward to claim the ₹11 crore prize.“He purchased the ticket from Bathinda. Winners must submit the original ticket along with their bank and personal details to the Punjab government office. No fee is required for claim submission,” the official said.

The official also warned people against online scams, clarifying that the Punjab government does not operate any online lottery scheme.“We run only paper lotteries, which can be purchased from authorised counters,” he added.

The results for the Punjab State Diwali Bumper Lottery were declared on 31 October.

In another stroke of fortune, a paint shop employee from Alappuzha, Kerala, has become the newest millionaire after winning the ₹25 crore Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery - one of the state's biggest annual draws, The Hindu reported.

The winner, Sarath S Nair, works at a paint shop in Nettoor, Kochi. His identity was confirmed two days after the results were announced on Saturday, as he initially chose to remain silent until safely depositing the winning ticket at the bank.

The Thiruvonam Bumper is among Kerala's most anticipated lotteries, drawing massive participation each year.