United States Provides Life-Saving Assistance For Victims Of Hurricane Melissa

WASHINGTON, USA – The United States is providing an initial $24 million in emergency, life-saving assistance for Jamaica, Haiti, The Bahamas, and the people of Cuba to assist those affected by the destruction caused by hurricane Melissa, the US Department of State announced on Tuesday.

“This funding will be used to provide shelter, water, sanitation, hygiene, food assistance, and emergency healthcare. The Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) in Jamaica continues to assess the situation and determine future needs.”

Since the Category 5 hurricane hit neighbouring countries in the Caribbean, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has authorised $12 million for assistance in Jamaica, $8.5 million in assistance in Haiti, $3 million for the people of Cuba, and $500,000 for assistance in The Bahamas.

The State Department is supporting response efforts, safeguarding US citizens, and working closely with Jamaican authorities and our partners to assist communities in the aftermath of hurricane Melissa.

