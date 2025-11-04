Newmarket Therapist Expands Trauma And PTSD Recovery Programs

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Trauma changes the way people see themselves and the world around them, but healing is always possible."Silver Light Psychotherapy in Newmarket, led by Registered Psychotherapist (Qualifying) Erika Silveira, is expanding trauma and PTSD therapy services. With a trauma-informed, client-centered approach, the practice offers evidence-based support to help individuals process experiences, build resilience, and restore safety. In-person and virtual sessions plus free consultations ensure accessible care for clients across Ontario.

Newmarket, Ontario - Silver Light Psychotherapy, founded by Registered Psychotherapist (Qualifying) Erika Silveira, is expanding its services in Newmarket and the surrounding communities with specialized therapy for trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). With a trauma-informed, client-centered approach, the practice provides a safe and supportive space for individuals to process their experiences, reclaim their sense of safety, and begin the journey toward healing.

Trauma can take many forms-whether the result of childhood experiences, abuse, accidents, loss, or other distressing events-and its impact often lingers long after the event itself. PTSD, in particular, can affect daily life profoundly, leading to intrusive thoughts, hypervigilance, emotional numbness, or difficulty trusting others. For many, these symptoms create a cycle of fear and disconnection that feels impossible to break. Silver Light Psychotherapy aims to help clients find hope, strength, and resilience through therapy that honors their lived experiences and supports their recovery.

“Trauma changes the way people see themselves and the world around them, but healing is always possible,” says Silveira.“Therapy provides a safe space where clients can process difficult memories at their own pace, without judgment, and begin to reconnect with their sense of safety and self.”

At Silver Light Psychotherapy, trauma and PTSD therapy is rooted in evidence-based approaches such as Internal Family Systems Therapy (IFS) and Attachment-Based practices. Sessions are carefully tailored to each individual, recognizing that no two experiences of trauma are the same. The process is collaborative, with the therapist and client working together to develop strategies for managing symptoms, building coping skills, and fostering emotional resilience.

For some, therapy may involve learning grounding techniques to reduce anxiety and flashbacks, while for others it may focus on rebuilding trust in relationships or processing grief and loss. Adolescents who have experienced trauma may also benefit from creative or play-based techniques, which provide safe and accessible ways to express emotions. Across all ages, the emphasis is on empowering clients to move at their own pace and to rediscover their strengths.

Accessibility remains central to the practice's philosophy. Silver Light Psychotherapy offers both in-person and secure virtual therapy sessions, making trauma support available to clients across Ontario. With flexible scheduling and a complimentary 15-minute consultation for new clients, the practice ensures that therapy is approachable and welcoming from the very first step.

“Trauma-informed therapy is not about reliving the past-it's about building safety in the present and hope for the future,” Silveira explains.“We walk beside our clients as they take courageous steps toward healing and reclaiming their lives.”

By expanding trauma and PTSD recovery services, Silver Light Psychotherapy continues to serve as a trusted resource for mental health care in Newmarket. Through empathy, inclusivity, and clinical expertise, the practice remains committed to supporting individuals and families as they work through the lasting impacts of trauma and move toward greater peace and well-being.

