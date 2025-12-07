Raj Shamani Beats Global Giants - Joseph James Rogan Jr And Diary Of A CEO - To Become India's Top Podcaster

MENAFN - Live Mint) Raj Shamani, who boasts nearly 13.5 million subscribers on YouTube and hosts the Figuring Out With Raj Shamani podcast, recently announced that his team topped the charts by securing first position in Podcast in India list. He reflected on his journey, thriving from a modest setup to a large team.

In an Instagram post shared on 7 December, he wrote, "We officially became the #1 Podcast in India and here are all the podcast setups from day 1 till today. Striving for global recognition, he alleged that he beat global giants like American podcaster Joseph James Rogan Jr and British podcaster Steven Bartlett's Diary Of A CEO.

Highlighting the importance of perseverance, he added,“I still can't believe that the boy from Indore beat global giants like Joe Rogan, Dairy of A CEO and many more in India. 🫢& to me more than the rank it shows only one thing: if you are consistent and just put your head down and keep doing the work, eventually you will reach at the top(sic).”

What started from humble beginnings with his coaching sir as one of his first guest to a world-class studio, he joined the list of top 10 creators in India on YouTube in 2025, as per YouTube's Global Culture & Trends Report 2025. Others included in the list are Sejal Gaba, Keshav Shashi Vlogs, Tera Trigun, Sirf Shreyansh, Zidaan Shahid Aly, KL BRO Biju Rithvik and Tech Master Shorts.

He emphasized that consistency and dedication, not resources, are key to success. Raj Shamani joined the top 100 podcaster list worldwide and became the only Indian podcast to reach this milestone. Aspiring to reach for the stars, he added,“Even after becoming #1 in India,“I'm not happy” Because we checked the global charts. And we are ranked #76 in the world.”

Concluding the post he added, "I believe if we all support each other and come together, then an Indian podcast can reach global Top 10."

Raj Shamani seeks personality-rights protection

Raj Shamani claimed that his name, image, voice, and online presence were being widely misused on the internet. He was among the first internet personalities in the country to seek legal protection for his personality rights. Last month, the Delhi high court granted interim protection for the personality rights of the podcaster and influencer.

However, Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora questioned his request to block all hashtags containing his name and said.“A broadcaster may have exclusive rights to a cricket match, but someone reporting on it can still use the match hashtag.”