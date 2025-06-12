Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Of Kyrgyzstan Unveils Ambitious Economic And Development Goals For 2030


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 12. President Sadyr Japarov has officially approved the National Development Program of the Kyrgyz Republic until 2030, aimed at transforming the country into a prosperous and developed state, Trend reports, citing the president's administration.

The program sets ambitious targets for 2030, including boosting GDP to at least $30 billion, raising per capita GDP to $4,500, and achieving an annual real GDP growth of at least eight percent. Additionally, it aims to improve Kyrgyzstan's human development index and secure a place among the top 30 countries for sustainable development globally.

The strategy outlines key priorities for the country's medium-term development, with a focus on ensuring sustainable economic growth, improving citizens' quality of life, enhancing human capital, and strengthening societal unity through shared spiritual values. Key areas of emphasis include social policy, education, healthcare, and regional development.

Four major strategic directions have been identified for development:

Industrialization: Developing a diversified industrial base with a focus on high value-added exports.

Regional Hub: Capitalizing on Kyrgyzstan's strategic location as a key transit and logistics hub connecting China, EAEU member states, and Central and South Asia.

Agriculture and Tourism: Promoting organic agriculture and developing sustainable tourism models.

Green Energy: Leveraging the country's vast hydroelectric potential and renewable resources to ensure energy security and attract green investments.

The successful implementation of the program will require reforms to improve governance, boost labor productivity, and attract both domestic and foreign investments. President Japarov emphasized that the success of this transformative agenda relies on the active participation and unity of all sectors of Kyrgyz society.

With a strategic emphasis on transformative systemic reforms, cutting-edge innovation, and unwavering national commitment, the program delineates a trajectory toward a more sustainable and prosperous future for Kyrgyzstan.

