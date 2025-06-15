Russia Suspends Consular Services In Tehran, Evacuates Citizens Amid Iran-Israel Escalation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Moscow, June 15 (Petra) – Russia announced on Sunday the temporary suspension of its consular services in Tehran and the evacuation of its nationals from Iran, following a sharp escalation between Iran and Israel.In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, "Due to the current situation and the serious escalation between Israel and Iran, consular services at the Russian Embassy in Tehran have been suspended temporarily. A date for resuming consular operations will be announced at a later time."The announcement follows Israeli strikes on Iranian territory and retaliatory missile attacks launched by Iran against Israel.On Friday, Russian authorities advised their citizens to avoid travel to both Iran and Israel. Russia's civil aviation agency also issued directives to domestic airlines to suspend flights to the two countries and to avoid flying through their airspace.