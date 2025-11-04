Pixazo Launches Free Text To Image Apis Featuring Flux, SDXL, And Stable Diffusion In Open Beta

MENAFN - GetNews)



"“At Pixazo, our goal is to make professional-grade AI accessible to everyone,” said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO of Appy Pie.“Our free text to image APIs give developers and creators instant access to the same models powering some of the world's most advanced visual generation systems - no setup fees, no credit card required.”"Pixazo has launched its Free Text to Image APIs in open beta, featuring Flux, SDXL, Stable Diffusion, and Stable Diffusion Inpainting. The new offering allows developers and creators to generate high-quality AI images for free, with video generation APIs coming soon.

Noida, India - November 4, 2025 - Pixazo, the AI-powered design and generation platform by Appy Pie, has officially launched the open beta of its Free Text to Image APIs, enabling developers and creators to access Flux, Stable Diffusion XL (SDXL), Stable Diffusion, and Stable Diffusion Inpainting at no cost.

This launch marks a major step in democratizing AI-powered creativity. Developers, designers, and digital creators can now generate photorealistic images and visuals directly from text using industry-leading diffusion models - all within Pixazo's fast and developer-friendly API ecosystem.

Pixazo's API suite supports multiple use cases, including text to image, image to image, text to anime, virtual try-on, and inpainting. Each model has been optimized for consistency, realism, and scalability - ensuring outputs that meet production-level quality standards.

As part of its next phase, Pixazo also plans to introduce free video generation APIs, further expanding its position as an end-to-end creative generation platform for developers and enterprises.

Users can apply the promo code HALLOWEEN10 to receive an additional 10% discount on premium APIs until November 5, 2025.

About Pixazo

Pixazo (formerly Appy Pie Design ) is a leading AI design and generation platform by Appy Pie AI Ltd. The platform provides a suite of AI image generation APIs and creative automation tools designed to empower developers, artists, and enterprises to integrate intelligent design capabilities seamlessly into their workflows.

Availability

Pixazo's Free Text to Image APIs, featuring Flux, SDXL, Stable Diffusion, and Stable Diffusion Inpainting, are now available in open beta at . Use the promo code HALLOWEEN10 to get 10% off premium APIs until November 5, 2025.