Mag 7 Undercard: HTZ, RDZN, SNYR, DVLT And More Stocks Under $5 Showing Strength Inside

The“Mag 7 Undercard” continues to capture investor attention as a wave of emerging growth companies post strategic milestones and operational turnarounds across AI, biotech, media, and consumer wellness sectors.

Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ: HTZ) achieved its first quarterly profit in two years, reporting $2.5 billion in revenue and $184 million in net income ($0.42 EPS) for Q3 2025. CEO Gil West highlighted Hertz's successful fleet refresh and 84% utilization rate-the highest since 2018-showcasing the company's disciplined execution and renewed profitability as it rebuilds for sustainable growth in global mobility.

Roadzen Inc. (NASDAQ: RDZN) strengthened its capital position by extending the maturity of its $11.5 million senior secured notes with Mizuho Securities USA LLC by 18 months to June 30, 2027. The agreement enhances financial flexibility and follows a string of strategic milestones across the U.S., Europe, and India, underscoring Roadzen's expanding leadership in AI-powered insurance and mobility solutions.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) entered a new phase of growth discussions as Mobix Labs (NASDAQ: MOBX) signed a mutual confidentiality agreement to explore a potential acquisition. The collaboration marks a shift toward a friendly, synergistic approach aimed at uniting Peraso's mmWave wireless technology with Mobix's high-reliability connectivity solutions to form a stronger semiconductor platform.

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT) surged in visibility after granting Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX) an exclusive global license to its AI-driven data tokenization technology. This breakthrough partnership enables Scilex to launch a Biotech Exchange Platform to monetize genomic, DNA, and therapeutic data-opening access to a potential $2 trillion market while positioning DVLT at the forefront of digital biotech transformation.

Kartoon Studios, Inc. (NYSE American: TOON) continues expanding its global entertainment footprint, fueled by $7.3 million in new financing supporting the rollout of Winnie & Friends and the Stan Lee Universe. With flagship brands like Shaq's Garage and Rainbow Rangers, TOON's growing content and distribution network through Kartoon Channel! and Mainframe Studios underscores its leadership in family-friendly programming across 60+ territories.

Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR) remains one of the most under-the-radar growth stories in the booming functional beverage sector. With its FOCUSfactor® Focus + Energy drink now available on Amazon and preparing for retail rollout, Synergy projects revenues surpassing $100 million in 2026. The company has delivered 10 consecutive profitable quarters and continues to leverage its established supplement brand across major national retailers.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) stands at a pivotal inflection point in oncology innovation, advancing its next-generation therapies that reactivate the mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. With late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies like MDS and AML, Aprea aims to transform cancer treatment by targeting tumor genetics while minimizing harm to healthy cells-a paradigm shift in precision oncology.

From AI and biotech to entertainment and wellness, these“Mag 7 Undercard” companies-many trading under $5-are demonstrating strong momentum, strategic execution, and market-defining innovation as investors position ahead of 2026's next wave of small-cap growth stories.

