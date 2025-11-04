Orbán Reiterates He Favors Strategic Partnership With Ukraine Instead Of EU Membership

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He wrote this on the social network X, Ukrinform reports.

“We believe the Union should enter into a strategic partnership with Ukraine without EU membership. This is our proposal. We will stick to this position in the future, as we have every right to do so,” Orbán said.

He also reiterated that the decision on a country's accession to the European Union must be made unanimously by the member states.

“This means that every member state has the sovereign right to support or oppose the admission of a new member. Hungary does not and will not support Ukraine's membership in the European Union, because it would bring the war into Europe and take the money of Hungarians out to Ukraine,” Orbán added.

According to him,“Ukraine does not defend Hungary from anyone or anything.”

“We did not ask for such a thing, and we never will. The security of Hungary is guaranteed by our national defence capabilities and by NATO, of which Ukraine is (fortunately) not a member,” he said.

Zelensky rejected idea of associate membership in EU

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's blocking of Ukraine's European integration is a form of support for Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.