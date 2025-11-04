Norton Motorcycles Launches Bold New Product And Brand Resurgence At EICMA 2025

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Norton Motorcycles has unveiled its Resurgence strategy at EICMA, a long-term approach underpinned by the substantial investment by TVS Motor Company (TVS) since it acquired Norton Motorcycles in April 2020. Five years in the making, this rebirth is based on a cascade of innovative new models defined by Norton's core attributes – a combination of Design, Dynamics and Detail that will create the world's most desirable motorcycles.

Benefiting from investments that have exceeded £200 million into a flagship manufacturing base and company headquarters in Solihull, Norton's rebirth within the TVS family is a measured and strategic reconstruction of a brand. This Resurgence Strategy is not built on nostalgic marketing rhetoric, but on significant investment, engineering excellence, inimitable design and a cascade of innovative new models that draw on the past to define Norton's position in the future.

Norton's sophisticated new Solihull site, which opened 2021, represents the physical embodiment of this transformation. Operating as a global hub for research, development and design, it has the scale to build 8000 motorcycles a year. It benefits from TVS's wider manufacturing systems and supply chain infrastructures, while maintaining independent design and brand control in the UK. Recent expansion and refitting in readiness for production of the all-new Manx model line has resulted in a 25 per cent increase in the workforce.

Today's global debut of two flagship models Manx R and Manx heralds a coherent roadmap of four all-new models that will combine rider-centric innovation and distinctive design in Norton's own inimitable way.

The Manx and Manx R sports models exemplify Norton's unwavering commitment to technical innovation, emotional design, and real-world performance. The all-new Atlas and Atlas GT are middleweight adventure bikes that will rejuvenate the concept of rugged and torquey machines that are equally at home both off and on the road.

Norton's Resurgence is celebrated by its all-new logo, a forward-looking and visually relevant interpretation of the brand's ethos that's faithful to Norton's past but befitting for a new age for Norton. Inspired by the company's formative activities over the last five years.

The Heritage

Founded in 1898 by James Lansdowne 'Pa' Norton, Norton began life not as a Birmingham-based bike maker but as a supplier of fittings and parts to the nascent two‐wheeler trade. In 1902 Norton produced its first true motorcycle - the Energette, powered by a small Clement engine - and by 1908 the firm was manufacturing machines with its own single‐cylinder engines. Over the next decades, Norton would evolve through successive ownerships, financial upheavals and design revolutions, but always tied to the twin pillars of engineering innovation and ambition.

From its first early days, Norton's engineering identity was shaped by experimentation and performance. Its pioneering 1921 Model 1, known as the Big Four after its categorisation in the 4 hp tax bracket, and the 1927 Norton CS1, designed by Walter Moore, exemplified Norton's engineering shift from side‐valve singles to overhead valve and overhead cam designs. Norton's racing success quickly followed: between 1931 and 1939, Norton won seven out of nine 500cc Senior TTs, cementing its reputation for reliability and pace.

The Vision

“Norton is a proudly British brand with a UK base for our design, development and engineering, and through TVS Motor, it now has a platform for a global manufacturing and distribution network. Our resurgence will mark the strategic transformation of one of the world's most revered motorcycle brand from a marque that's not harnessed by its past, but carries that forward with a clarity of vision for its future role and position in the global motorcycle sector.”

Richard Arnold, Executive Director, Norton Motorcycles

“Over the last five years TVS has invested more than £200m preparing Norton for its next chapter – for the Resurgence of Norton based on its core attributes of its history design, dynamics and detail with a vision to create the world's most desirable motorcycles. Norton will progress into the future using these characteristics and demonstrated in a very modern way for discerning customers around the world. To achieve this bold vision, we have built a world-class team – harnessing the best of British expertise, combined with international talent from across multiple countries, sectors, and industries who have done a great job to come together for the new chapter of Norton.”

Sudarshan Venu, Chairman, TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company (TVS) is one of the world's most respected and forward-thinking motorcycle manufacturers. The flagship of the colossal TVS family, it combines more than a century of industrial heritage with a modern engineering culture with an unwavering focus on precision, reliability and innovation.

Norton's immediate commercial focus is on re-establishing itself in its traditional heartlands - the UK, Europe and the United States - while also developing TVS's home-market strength in India and South-East Asia to create a broader customer base. The goal is not rapid expansion but disciplined growth: consistent quality, reliability, serviceability and compliance will always take precedence. Norton's resurgent challenge is to prove to riders and regulators alike that its motorcycles are as robust and refined as they are beautiful and desirable.

The Innovation

The story of Norton is one of pioneering innovation. Whether that was the development of the 'featherbed' chassis – a welded, twin-loop cradle structure that was both light and strong – that transformed the stalwart Manx model into an unstoppable Isle of Man TT winner in the 1950s, or the radical rotary-engined RCW588 racer that Steve Spray rode to victory in the 1989 British Formula One Championship, innovation has been the furnace in which Norton has forged its position in the motorcycling arena.

The Design

Drawing on his extensive experience of modern luxury from his roles at Jaguar Land Rover, chief creative advisor Gerry McGovern has worked closely with Simon Skinner, Norton's head of design, to develop the brand's Resurgence Strategy, led by a sophisticated new design direction and brand identity. It's all-encompassing approach scales from covering the four all-new models as a singularly complete design entity, through to the look and feel of the knurling on the Manx R's precision-machined foot controls and steering yokes.

The Delivery

The all-new Manx and Atlas model lines are the collective results from 200 of Norton's most talented and experienced designers and engineers working across research and development sites in the UK, Italy and India. From day one, their work has focussed on how precision engineering and Norton's design ethos work hand-in-glove to create an emotional connection between rider and machine.

In support of these new models Norton is dramatically expanding its dealer network into major new global markets in Europe, Asia and North America. Norton will sell and service its models at over 200 global locations from the beginning of 2026 season, with a customer experience that is fully aligned with Norton's iconic luxury status.

The Range

Manx R – The Future of Modern Superbikes

The Manx R is a bold reimagining of performance, luxury, and emotion on two wheels. Built for the road and engineered to deliver thrilling real-world dynamics with uncompromising precision. With explosive class-leading torque, adaptive intelligence, and handcrafted British design, the Manx R offers a connected, responsive, and exhilarating ride. It's not just a motorcycle - it's a modern vision of what riding should feel like.

Manx – Refined Intensity

The Manx is the personification of performance-born from the same design philosophy as the Manx R, reimagined for the street. Embodying the same engineering integrity and visceral energy to evoke powerful emotions. With its upright ergonomics, torque-rich power delivery, and reductive design, it's built not just to move fast, but to move your soul.

This is performance without pretense. Every detail is purposeful, every ride immersive. From its intuitive electronics to its refined ergonomics, the Manx is designed to thrill at any speed, in any setting.

Atlas – The British Army Knife

The Atlas represents a fusion of rugged capability with modern design, crafted to elevate everyday exploration and enable extraordinary adventures.

Pairing its lightweight chassis with a flexible and responsive power plant, and complemented by an advanced electronics suite, the Atlas instils confidence on any terrain – empowering its rider to push onward toward the next challenge.

Atlas GT – Conquer Rush Hour. Chase Horizons

The Atlas GT embodies the perfect blend of roadgoing versatility and sophisticated design, created to be the ultimate companion for both daily commutes and epic tours.

Pairing its agile frame and lightweight alloy wheels with a characterful engine and advanced rider electronics, the Atlas GT inspires its rider to tackle any journey; open highways, sweeping bends, and the urban jungle are all dispatched with ease.

