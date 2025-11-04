Martinrea International Inc. To Announce Third Quarter Results On November 11, 2025
The conference call will also be webcast live in listen‐only mode and archived for twelve months. The webcast and accompanying presentation can be accessed at:
There will also be a rebroadcast of the call available by dialing 289-819-1325 or toll free 800-660-6264 (Conference ID – 53112#). The rebroadcast will be available until February 9, 2026.
If you have any teleconferencing questions, please call Ganesh Iyer at 416-749-0314.
The common shares of Martinrea trade on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol“MRE”.
For further information, please contact:
Neil Forster – Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Development
Martinrea International Inc.
3210 Langstaff Road
Vaughan, Ontario L4K 5B2
Tel: 289-982-3020
Fax: 289-982-3001
