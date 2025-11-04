H&R Block Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) (the“Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share, payable January 6, 2026, to shareholders of record as of December 4, 2025. H&R Block has paid quarterly dividends consecutively for over sixty years since the Company became public in 1962.

About H&R Block

