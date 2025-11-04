Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

H&R Block Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend


2025-11-04 04:32:16
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) (the“Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share, payable January 6, 2026, to shareholders of record as of December 4, 2025. H&R Block has paid quarterly dividends consecutively for over sixty years since the Company became public in 1962.

About H&R Block
H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit H&R Block News.

CONTACT: For Further Information Investor Relations: Jessica Hazel, (816) 854-4214,... Media Relations: Media Desk,...

MENAFN04112025004107003653ID1110295643



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search