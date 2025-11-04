Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Tuesday, November 4, 2025


2025-11-04 03:21:30
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight's easy wins: Jazz Sessions by Jazz Mansion at Bourbon Street (Moema), Alaíde Costa: Uma Estrela para Dalva at Casa de Francisca [SALA B] (Consolação), Trio Beijo de Moça at Casa de Francisca [PORÃO] (Consolação), and RY X at Teatro Renault (Bela Vista).

Also notable: Caetano Brasil e Orquestra Paulista de Choro at Casa de Francisca [SALÃO] (Consolação) and Teto at Vitrinni Lounge.

Top Picks Tonight Bourbon Street - Jazz Sessions by Jazz Mansion (jazz)
  • Why picked: Weekly jazz showcase highlighting independent Brazilian artists with tributes to legends, offering expats an authentic and sophisticated musical experience in a renowned venue.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: R. dos Chanés, 127, Moema
  • Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co
  • Tickets: Bourbon Street - Jazz Sessions
Casa de Francisca - Alaíde Costa: Uma Estrela para Dalva (MPB tribute)
  • Why picked: Veteran singer pays homage to Dalva de Oliveira in an intimate setting, providing expats with a deep dive into classic Brazilian popular music.
  • Start: 21:30
  • Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Consolação
  • Info: Casa de Francisca - programação
  • Tickets: Casa de Francisca - ingressos
Casa de Francisca - Trio Beijo de Moça (forró)
  • Why picked: Energetic forró pé de serra performance with a guest rabequeira, featuring free entry for the first 100, ideal for expats discovering traditional Brazilian dance rhythms.
  • Start: 21:30
  • Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Consolação
  • Info: Casa de Francisca - programação
  • Tickets: Casa de Francisca - ingressos
Teatro Renault - RY X (alternative/indie)
  • Why picked: Australian singer-songwriter delivers atmospheric indie folk in a historic theater, appealing to expats seeking international contemporary music.
  • Start: 21:00
  • Address: Av. Brigadeiro Luís Antônio, 411, Bela Vista
  • Tickets: Songkick - RY X. Concerts50 - RY X
Also notable
  • Casa de Francisca - Caetano Brasil e Orquestra Paulista de Choro: Balanço do Tio - Start: 21:30; Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Consolação; Info: Casa de Francisca - programação.
  • Vitrinni Lounge - Teto (rap) - Start: 03:30; Address: (Check venue for details); Tickets: Shazam - Teto.
Suggested route

19:20 arrive in Moema → 20:00 Jazz Sessions (Bourbon Street) → 20:50 rideshare to Bela Vista for RY X (Teatro Renault 21:00) → 22:30 hop to Consolação for Alaíde Costa or Trio Beijo de Moça (Casa de Francisca 21:30, catch late) - or focus on central: start at Teatro Renault, then to Casa de Francisca.

Getting around & quick tips
  • Moema ↔ Bela Vista ↔ Consolação legs run ~20–35 min by app rides on Tuesdays; set pickup points after shows.
  • Carry photo ID; casual/smart-casual works. Recheck ticket QR/door times before leaving.
  • Bourbon Street and Casa de Francisca are intimate-arrive a bit early for better spots.

Note: Listings verified for Tuesday, Nov 4, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). Always recheck the ticket/venue page for last-minute changes.

