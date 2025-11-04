São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Tuesday, November 4, 2025

São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Tuesday, November 4, 2025
Also notable: Caetano Brasil e Orquestra Paulista de Choro at Casa de Francisca [SALÃO] (Consolação) and Teto at Vitrinni Lounge.Top Picks Tonight Bourbon Street - Jazz Sessions by Jazz Mansion (jazz)
-
Why picked: Weekly jazz showcase highlighting independent Brazilian artists with tributes to legends, offering expats an authentic and sophisticated musical experience in a renowned venue.
Start: 20:00
Address: R. dos Chanés, 127, Moema
Tickets: Bourbon Street - Jazz Sessions
-
Why picked: Veteran singer pays homage to Dalva de Oliveira in an intimate setting, providing expats with a deep dive into classic Brazilian popular music.
Start: 21:30
Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Consolação
Info: Casa de Francisca - programação
Tickets: Casa de Francisca - ingressos
-
Why picked: Energetic forró pé de serra performance with a guest rabequeira, featuring free entry for the first 100, ideal for expats discovering traditional Brazilian dance rhythms.
Start: 21:30
Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Consolação
Info: Casa de Francisca - programação
Tickets: Casa de Francisca - ingressos
-
Why picked: Australian singer-songwriter delivers atmospheric indie folk in a historic theater, appealing to expats seeking international contemporary music.
Start: 21:00
Address: Av. Brigadeiro Luís Antônio, 411, Bela Vista
Tickets: Songkick - RY X. Concerts50 - RY X
-
Casa de Francisca - Caetano Brasil e Orquestra Paulista de Choro: Balanço do Tio
- Start: 21:30; Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Consolação; Info: Casa de Francisca - programação.
Vitrinni Lounge - Teto (rap)
- Start: 03:30; Address: (Check venue for details); Tickets: Shazam - Teto.
19:20 arrive in Moema → 20:00 Jazz Sessions (Bourbon Street) → 20:50 rideshare to Bela Vista for RY X (Teatro Renault 21:00) → 22:30 hop to Consolação for Alaíde Costa or Trio Beijo de Moça (Casa de Francisca 21:30, catch late) - or focus on central: start at Teatro Renault, then to Casa de Francisca.Getting around & quick tips
-
Moema ↔ Bela Vista ↔ Consolação legs run ~20–35 min by app rides on Tuesdays; set pickup points after shows.
Carry photo ID; casual/smart-casual works. Recheck ticket QR/door times before leaving.
Bourbon Street and Casa de Francisca are intimate-arrive a bit early for better spots.
Note: Listings verified for Tuesday, Nov 4, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). Always recheck the ticket/venue page for last-minute changes.
