Tamil Nadu: SHG Women Get Free Bus Travel Up To 100 Km To Sell Goods

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin announced that women members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) can now travel up to 100 kilometres by government buses free of cost to sell their products using their ID cards.

Speaking at a government function held at the Vellore Fort Grounds, the Deputy Chief Minister said that Tamil Nadu has become a model state in implementing welfare schemes that empower women and uplift the underprivileged.

New Projects and Welfare Distribution

During the event, Udhayanidhi laid the foundation stone for new development projects worth Rs 18 crore and inaugurated completed works valued at Rs 12 crore. On behalf of various government departments, welfare assistance worth Rs 415 crore was distributed to over 49,000 beneficiaries.

Vellore: A Symbol of Harmony

"Vellore is a district of great historical and cultural importance. The Vellore Fort, which houses the Jalakandeswarar Temple, a church, and a mosque, stands as a symbol of communal harmony worldwide. The people of Vellore are known for their secular outlook, a spirit that must prevail across India," the Deputy CM said.

DMK's Welfare Initiatives

Referring to various flagship welfare schemes of the DMK government, he said that since Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin assumed office in 2021, several special programmes focusing on women's empowerment have been implemented.

"Through the Magalir Vidiyal scheme (Women's Free Bus Travel) scheme, women have undertaken over 820 crore bus journeys. Under the Breakfast Scheme, 20 lakh children have benefited so far. Inspired by this, the Chief Minister of Punjab has announced plans to introduce a similar programme in his state," Udhayanidhi said.

"Likewise, under the Thamizh Pudhalvan and Pudhumai Penn schemes, more than 8 lakh students are benefitting. The Chief Minister of Telangana has also expressed interest in replicating these initiatives," he added.

Nearly 19 lakh people across the state have been provided free housing site pattas.

Free Travel for SHG Women

"Tamil Nadu is the first state in India to issue ID cards to Women Self-Help Groups. Using this ID, members can travel up to 100 kilometres by government buses to sell products made by women, up to a weight of 25 kilograms," the Deputy CM said.

Vellore District Collector Subbulakshmi, along with local MPs, MLAs, and representatives of local bodies, participated in the event. (ANI)

