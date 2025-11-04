Bilaspur Train Accident: Baghel Slams Govt, Says Coal Valued Over Life

Congress Leaders Criticise Government Over 'Negligence'

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday termed the Bilaspur train accident "very tragic," alleging that the government was more focused on transporting coal than ensuring public safety. Baghel said, "The train accident that happened in Bilaspur is very tragic. The government is only busy transporting coal. Because of this, the citizens here are dying. Today, the value of a human life has become even less than coal."

Meanwhile, Congress leader TS Singh Deo described the Bilaspur train accident as a result of "extreme negligence," saying that the Railway Minister should step down on moral grounds. Speaking to ANI, Singh Deo said, "A very tragic accident has occurred in Bilaspur. Reports indicate that at least six people have died and several others have been injured. Such an incident happening there is a matter of extreme negligence."

He added, "Continuous reports come from different regions of the country about accidents in the railway department, and people keep dying in these accidents." Sing Deo extended condolences to the families of those killed in the incident and demanding the resignation of Railway Minister on "moral grounds." "We express our condolences to those who lost their lives in the Bilaspur accident and offer solace to their families. The Railway Minister should now resign on moral grounds. This laxity is the reason such an accident could happen," he said.

Accident Details and Official Response

The train accident in Bilaspur district killed eight people and seriously injured at least 16 people. The accident occurred when a local MEMU train collided with a goods train near Bilaspur railway station. Bilaspur District Collector (DC) Sanjay Agrawal told ANI that the accident occurred when the last bogie and first bogie of a local train and a goods train, respectively, collided near Bilaspur.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed deep sorrow and stated that the District Collector of Bilaspur has been instructed to provide all possible assistance to accident victims. He added that the emergency rescue teams remain in action, engaging in rescue efforts. (ANI)

