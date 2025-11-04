403
Provokeglobal: Inside The Global Phenomenon Of The Chicago Bulls Brand
(MENAFN- PRovoke) CHICAGO - Nearly 30 years after Michael Jordan last played for the Bulls, the team remains one of the most recognizable sports brands in the world, its logo still seen everywhere as proof of lasting appeal.
At PRovoke Media's Global Summit Monday in Chicago, Chicago Bulls VP of communications Patrick Sandusky joined Bully Pulpit International partner Bradley Akubuiro to talk about what it takes to sustain that kind of global resonance, and how the Bulls balance nonstop visibility with brand integrity.
“The Bulls have a global fan base,” Sandusky said, noting that the team's social following outpaces all other Chicago sports franchises combined, much of it from outside the US.“A lot of those people may never come to the United Center or be physically at a Bulls game,” he said.“So we try to do things that engage them where they're at - through social media platforms, through fashion and other things - steering that globally while still staying rooted here in Chicago.”
The Bulls' reach, he added, remains striking nearly three decades after the team's 1990s championship run.“We were in Europe last summer and did a contest counting the number of American sports jerseys we saw,” he said.“Roughly seven out of 10 were Bulls. You'd see Yankees or Lakers after that, but it's still the Bulls - 30 years later.”
That kind of recognition also means the communications efforts never stops. NBA coaches alone hold more than 200 open media availabilities a year, with players and executives regularly speaking to reporters.“You should think of your clients or bosses doing that,” Sandusky said.“That's just the coach.”
Akubuiro called the scale“a little bit scary,” but Sandusky likened it to campaign work.“The closest thing to working for a sports team might be working on a political campaign,” he said.“The volume and the ongoing media happenings are constant. The one difference is that we can't choose when and where to speak. Those things are picked for us.”
Preparation, therefore, is everything.“We do media training with our coach, with our players - actual 25-year-olds who make $25 million a year sit and go through media training,” Sandusky said.“They understand the value of preparation, of understanding media relationships, and of their platform. They're big businesses themselves.”
When Sandusky joined the Bulls three years ago, the organization wanted to better connect its basketball and business sides.“They used to operate completely separate,” he said.“Now, we start each season by aligning our goals and messaging across ownership, basketball operations and marketing, so everything supports the larger brand.”
That integration helps the team tell a consistent story whether it's launching partnerships, handling media or working with sponsors.“It's constant evolution,” Sandusky said.“We're reading headlines every day, understanding what players might be asked, and how that could impact not just them but our business as well.”
While wins define success on the court, the communications team measures impact differently.“There's a bit of a 'butts-in-seats' metric, sure,” Sandusky said.“But our job isn't to sell tickets. It's to continue to create a positive aura around the brand - that brand halo effect.”
The goal, he said, is for every fan's experience to feel meaningful.“You'd be surprised how many people come to just one game a year, even though we lead the league in attendance,” he said.“We want them to leave saying, 'I had a great night out,' whether the team wins or loses.”
Sandusky also described sports as one of the few remaining sources of unity and trust.“Sports is a great connector across generations, ethnicities, ages and genders,” he said.“Most people's fandom comes from their family or friends. It's something shared. Sports is where people can come together and just be, take that two-hour window to enjoy being a fan.”
That balance between authenticity and brand safety defines much of his work. When asked how the Bulls handle sensitive topics like sports betting, he said the focus is on preparation and transparency.“Our players have opinions, and we don't tell them what to say,” he said.“We make sure they understand the issue and have the facts. Our fans expect them to be authentic - that's who they are.”
And while the Bulls often receive requests for documentaries and content collaborations, Sandusky said the team is selective.“We get approached all the time,” he said.“The NBA controls all game footage, and we work closely with the league. But we also produce a lot of our own content on our YouTube and social channels, so we don't always need to participate in everything that comes our way.”
Even as the Bulls navigate modern media pressures, their sense of purpose remains grounded. Sandusky said community work - from Bulls Charities to player-led initiatives - remains central to the organization's identity.“We want people to always have an opportunity to hear from the Chicago Bulls and know that we're still there, still part of the city,” he said.
