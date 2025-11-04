Ukrainian Defenders Hold Several Positions On Russian Territory Kursk Group Of Forces

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleksandr Nevidomyi, spokesperson for the Kursk Group of Forces, said this on national television, Ukrinform reports.

"The situation in our area of responsibility remains stable and under our control. The sector remains quite active despite a relative decrease in enemy assault activity. However, the enemy has not abandoned its plans to create the so-called 'buffer zone,' and we are successfully disrupting all such attempts. We also continue to hold certain positions on the territory of the Russian Federation, meaning the Kursk Group of Forces continues to carry out its combat missions quite successfully," the spokesperson said.

Ukrainian border guards show FPV drone strikes on Russian shelters, communication antennas

He added that the enemy operates in small assault groups of two to four soldiers and does not employ heavy equipment.

According to Nevidomyi, Russian forces launch an average of 15 airstrikes per day in the Sumy region using guided aerial bombs. The enemy also actively deploys UAVs, which are being destroyed by Ukraine's electronic warfare and electronic intelligence units.

"Our UAV interceptor crews are doing an excellent and highly effective job. Between September and October alone, air defense units of the Kursk Group of Forces shot down 218 Shaheds, 123 Italmas UAVs, 792 Molniyas, and 110 Lancets," he said.

When asked about the reported presence of North Korean troops in the operational zone of the Kursk Group of Forces, Nevidomyi said: "North Korean units are present, but they do not cross into Ukraine. They remain in the second line of defense, on Russian territory."

However, he did not rule out that North Korean air force units could be gaining combat experience in this sector and that their pilots were being involved in combat missions.