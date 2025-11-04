Zelensky Says Orbán's Blocking Of Ukraine's EU Integration Is Form Of Support For Putin

Zelensky Says Orbán's Blocking Of Ukraine's EU Integration Is Form Of Support For Putin
“I would not like Viktor Orbán to continue supporting Russia, because blocking Ukraine's accession to the EU is a very concrete form of support for Putin on the part of Viktor Orbán. And this is certainly not a positive thing,” Zelensky said.
He also stressed that the relations between the two nations cannot be sacrificed for the sake of elections.
“As leaders, we have no right to think only about ourselves or our elections, because this is just a moment in the history of our peoples. It is nothing compared to what can be destroyed – destroyed relations between people. The most important thing is not to lose good neighborly relations. That is what is really important,” the President of Ukraine stressed.
As reported, today, November 4, the European Commission adopted the annual Enlargement Package, which provides a comprehensive assessment of the progress made by Ukraine and other“enlargement partners” over the past 12 months. This year's package confirms that the momentum for enlargement is one of the EU's priorities and that the accession of new member states is becoming increasingly achievable.Read also: Zelensky to EU Enlargement Summit: I hope Ukraine will become EU member by 2030
After the report was released, Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine is confidently moving towards EU membership and is ready to open clusters 1, 2, and 6.
Hungary, using the principle of unanimity in decisions on EU enlargement, is blocking the process of starting negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.
