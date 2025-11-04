Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
DIU Shows How Its Forces Clear Russian Positions In Zaporizhzhia And Lyman Directions

DIU Shows How Its Forces Clear Russian Positions In Zaporizhzhia And Lyman Directions


2025-11-04 03:13:01
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the DIU published the video on Telegram.

The video shows the results of combat operations carried out by special forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate's Department of Active Operations over the past week: episodes of storming and clearing enemy positions, capturing Russian invaders, eliminating the enemy and military targets with heavy bombers and FPV, and destroying drones in the sky.

As reported by Ukrinform, fighters from the DIU's“Timur Special Forces Unit” have released unique footage of combat operations in Pokrovsk.

Photo: DIU

UkrinForm

