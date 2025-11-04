General Staff Confirms Strikes On Petrochemical Plant In Bashkortostan And Nizhny Novgorod Refinery

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff reported this on Facebook.

“As part of efforts to reduce the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor, during the night of November 4, units of Ukraine's Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the enterprise Lukoil–Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez (Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region, Russian Federation). The maximum processing capacity of the Nizhny Novgorod refinery is 18 million tons per year. The plant is involved in supplying the Russian invading army,” the statement reads.

Hits on the facility's territory and a fire in the target area were recorded. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

The Sterlitamak Petrochemical Plant JSC in Bashkortostan, Russia, was also hit. The enterprise is a key producer of components for aviation kerosene used in the production of high-quality aviation fuel.

According to preliminary information, one of the plant's workshops sustained significant damage. This petrochemical plant is part of the Russian Roskhim holding. Damage assessments are ongoing.

Additionally, previously reported strikes have been confirmed. In particular, a hit on a fuel and lubricants depot belonging to Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region was recorded. Enemy losses amounted to nearly twenty flexible storage tanks (about 900 m3 of fuel and lubricants) and two pumping stations.

Ukraine's Defense Forces continue to take all necessary measures to undermine the military-economic and offensive capabilities of the Russian invaders and to compel the Russian Federation to end its armed aggression against Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to intelligence sources, kamikaze drones operated by servicemen of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine and the Special Operations Forces carried out a raid on the Lukoil–Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery in the town of Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region, Russia.

