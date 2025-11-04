Bâton Global And SCG Hybrid Work Solutions Announce Strategic Partnership To Help Organizations Thrive In A Flexible Work World

Bâton Global And SCG Hybrid Work Solutions Announce Strategic Partnership To Help Organizations Thrive In A Flexible Work World
Bâton Global and SCG Hybrid Work Solutions are proud to announce their partnership, launching Work Model Advantage - an integrated solution that combines strategic foresight with executional expertise to help organizations navigate and thrive in a flexible work world.
Strategy Meets Execution for the Future of Work
Flexible work has transformed how organizations operate - but many are still struggling to adapt. Leaders are asking:
-
How do we align flexible work with business strategy?
How do we empower leaders and teams to thrive in new models?
How do we grow performance and culture in this environment?
Work Model Advantage addresses these questions head-on, combining Bâton Global's strategy and leadership strengths with SCG's proven frameworks for workplace execution.
“The future of work isn't about choosing flexibility or performance; it's about creating the space where both thrive.” - Wade Britt, Managing Director, Bâton Global The Power of Partnership: Work Model Advantage - by Bâton Global & SCG
-
Strategic planning & executive alignment
Culture and leadership development
Data-informed facilitation
Global reputation for clarity & transformation
Flexible work strategies tailored to client needs
Proven framework and methodology
Clear, actionable deliverables
Trusted experts in flexible work implementation
Outcomes You Can Expect
-
Reduced turnover, stronger recruitment, and higher engagement.
Lower operating costs and higher productivity.
Improved client satisfaction.
A resilient culture that supports performance, wherever work happens.
Why It Works
-
End-to-end expertise - from strategy to execution.
Actionable, measurable results.
Clarity + capability.
Trusted advisors.
“Our clients don't just need ideas - they need outcomes. We help organizations move from intent to impact.” - Kevin Smeltz, CEO, SCG Hybrid Work Solutions
Legal Disclaimer:
