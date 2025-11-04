Bâton Global And SCG Hybrid Work Solutions Announce Strategic Partnership To Help Organizations Thrive In A Flexible Work World

MENAFN - GetNews)



Bâton Global and SCG Hybrid Work Solutions are proud to announce their partnership, launching Work Model Advantage - an integrated solution that combines strategic foresight with executional expertise to help organizations navigate and thrive in a flexible work world.

Strategy Meets Execution for the Future of Work

Flexible work has transformed how organizations operate - but many are still struggling to adapt. Leaders are asking:



How do we align flexible work with business strategy?

How do we empower leaders and teams to thrive in new models? How do we grow performance and culture in this environment?

Work Model Advantage addresses these questions head-on, combining Bâton Global's strategy and leadership strengths with SCG's proven frameworks for workplace execution.

“The future of work isn't about choosing flexibility or performance; it's about creating the space where both thrive.” - Wade Britt, Managing Director, Bâton Global The Power of Partnership: Work Model Advantage - by Bâton Global & SCG



Strategic planning & executive alignment

Culture and leadership development

Data-informed facilitation

Global reputation for clarity & transformation

Flexible work strategies tailored to client needs

Proven framework and methodology

Clear, actionable deliverables Trusted experts in flexible work implementation

Outcomes You Can Expect



Reduced turnover, stronger recruitment, and higher engagement.

Lower operating costs and higher productivity.

Improved client satisfaction. A resilient culture that supports performance, wherever work happens.

Why It Works



End-to-end expertise - from strategy to execution.

Actionable, measurable results.

Clarity + capability. Trusted advisors.

“Our clients don't just need ideas - they need outcomes. We help organizations move from intent to impact.” - Kevin Smeltz, CEO, SCG Hybrid Work Solutions