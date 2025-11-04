Newmarket ADHD Therapist Expands Services For Children And Adults

MENAFN - GetNews)



Silver Light Psychotherapy in Newmarket, founded by Registered Psychotherapist (Qualifying) Erika Silveira, is expanding services to support children, teens, and adults with ADHD. The practice offers trauma-informed, evidence-based therapy to build emotional regulation, confidence, organization skills, and resilience. With in-person and virtual options, Silver Light provides accessible, inclusive care and a free consultation for new clients.

Newmarket, Ontario - Silver Light Psychotherapy, founded by Registered Psychotherapist (Qualifying) Erika Silveira, is expanding its services in Newmarket and the surrounding areas to provide specialized support for children, teens, and adults living with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). With a trauma-informed and client-centered approach, the practice is committed to creating a space where individuals and families can better understand ADHD while developing skills that promote success in school, work, relationships, and daily life.

The decision to expand services comes at a time when ADHD awareness and diagnoses are increasing across all age groups. More families are seeking guidance to support children struggling with focus and emotional regulation, while adults are recognizing symptoms that may have gone unnoticed in earlier years. For many, ADHD presents unique challenges, but also distinctive strengths. Silver Light Psychotherapy is dedicated to helping clients embrace their individuality while learning strategies to manage difficulties and thrive with confidence.

“At Silver Light Psychotherapy, we see ADHD not as a limitation, but as part of a person's unique way of experiencing the world,” says Silveira.“Our role as therapists is to provide tools, strategies, and encouragement that help individuals thrive in environments that are often not designed for neurodiverse minds.”

Silver Light offers therapy for children who may be struggling in school or facing difficulties with peers, helping them build emotional awareness, self-regulation, and confidence. Teens benefit from a safe and creative environment where they can explore their identity, learn coping skills, and strengthen resilience. For adults, therapy often focuses on managing time, organization, and stress while navigating the pressures of work, family, and relationships. Parents and caregivers are also supported with strategies that strengthen communication and connection within the family unit.

Each therapeutic relationship is approached with empathy, cultural sensitivity, and respect for the client's lived experience. Drawing on evidence-based modalities such as Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Solution-Focused Brief Therapy, and Attachment-Based approaches, Silveira tailors treatment plans to meet the unique goals of each client. For younger children, therapy may incorporate art and play-based techniques to support expression when words fall short. For adults, structured approaches can help uncover new ways of thinking, build practical skills, and reduce feelings of overwhelm.

Accessibility remains at the heart of Silver Light Psychotherapy's philosophy. Clients can attend therapy through secure virtual sessions or in-person appointments at flexible times designed to meet the needs of working professionals, students, and busy families. New clients are also offered a complimentary 15-minute consultation, providing an opportunity to ask questions and ensure a good fit before beginning therapy.

“Therapy should never be about judgment,” Silveira explains.“It's about collaboration-walking beside clients as they discover their own capacity for growth and healing.”

By expanding ADHD-focused services, Silver Light Psychotherapy continues its mission to make quality mental health care more accessible to the Newmarket community and beyond. Through a combination of clinical expertise, compassion, and inclusivity, the practice provides a soft place to land for those navigating the challenges of ADHD and seeking meaningful emotional support.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit http//silverlighttherapy or contact....