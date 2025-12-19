403
Arab Health Ministers Urge Offering Urgent Basic Needs To Palestine
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- The Council of Arab Health Ministers has called for the necessity of providing urgent basic health and relief needs, medical supplies and medicines to Palestine's Health Ministry.
This came on Friday during the 63rd ordinary session of the council held in Libya's capital, Tripoli, with the participation of Arab health ministers and representatives, including Kuwait.
In addition, the council called for providing medical and laboratory supplies, vaccines, and medical equipment.
It called on the Arab countries to send specialized medical teams, mainly in surgery, ICU and rehabilitation medicine, to support Palestine's health system.
The council further called on member states to back and fund the executive program of recovery and rebuilding launched by the Palestinian government to mobilize Arab, regional and international efforts toward upgrading Palestine's health system.
It asked members states to provide financial and technical support to Palestine in a manner that boosts its potential to respond to urgent health and humanitarian needs.
During the inauguration of the session, Libya's Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh affirmed his country's keenness on baking the mechanism of joint Arab action in health field, and enhancing coordination and integration among Arab countries in a way that contributes to developing health system and improving services to citizens.
He underlined the significance of unifying efforts to address joint health challenges and bolster sharing successful expertise among Arab countries in a manner that backs respond to health emergency and cements regional collaboration. (end)
