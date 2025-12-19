Civil Defense, Police Find Body Of Man Missing For Eight Days In Karak

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 19 (Petra)-- The spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate said that teams from the Civil Defense and the police on Friday located a man who had been reported missing for eight days in the Lajoun area of Karak Governorate.The spokesperson explained that a report had been received by the operations and control room indicating that the man had gone missing since last Tuesday.Specialized search teams from the Civil Defense and the police immediately launched search operations in the area.After days of intensive efforts, the teams found the man deceased beside a rocky cliff in the region. His body was evacuated and transferred to hospital, and the relevant authorities have begun the necessary procedures.