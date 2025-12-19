Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ICC Rejects Israeli Attempt To Block War Crimes Probe

2025-12-19 07:07:50
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Monday rejected a challenge from Israel, which had argued that the court's investigation into crimes committed in the Gaza Strip was invalid.

The tribunal, in its ruling, also upheld ICC arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant in November 2024, to face accusations of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The ICC commenced an investigation in the Palestinian territory in 2021, and with the ruling against Israel's challenge it will now be able to resume it.

Israel had claimed that a separate probe would have to be launched following the Hamas attacks in Israel on October 7, which it said altered the situation and required the ICC to provide a second formal notice of investigation.

Monday's 44-page ruling upholds the decision to investigate war crimes committed by Israel in the Palestinian territory.

In July, it refused an Israeli request to withdraw the arrest warrants, as well as an appeal of that decision in October.

Gulf Times

