Ukraine Completes Preparations To Open All Negotiation Clusters On EU Accession

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, as reported by Ukrinform.

The office emphasized that this means Ukraine has completed all procedures for opening six negotiation clusters.

Ukraine's negotiating positions are key documents necessary for opening negotiations on the relevant clusters. They will be used to assess Ukraine's progress in meeting the membership criteria. The negotiating positions were prepared taking into account the European Commission's reports on the results of screening Ukraine's legislation for compliance with EU law.

"Ukraine now has approved negotiating positions on all six Clusters. We are consistently and promptly fulfilling our commitments on the path to European Union membership. During this year, the screening has been completed, and roadmaps for reforms have been developed and implemented. Ukraine is ready to move forward," commented Taras Kachka, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine.

Cluster 4 covers areas of legislation such as transport, energy, trans-European networks, the environment, and climate change.

Cluster 5 covers areas such as agriculture and rural development, food safety, veterinary and phytosanitary policy, fisheries and aquaculture, regional policy and coordination of structural instruments, financial and budgetary provisions.

The office recalled that the draft negotiating positions were approved on December 11, 2025, during a meeting of the Interdepartmental Working Group on Ensuring the Negotiation Process for Ukraine's Accession to the European Union and Adaptation of Ukrainian Legislation to EU Law.

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 11, senior European diplomats at a briefing following an informal meeting of European Union ministers said that Ukraine would become a member of the EU when the time was right - it was only a matter of time.

Photo: OP