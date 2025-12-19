Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Sends Congratulations To Amir Of Kuwait

2025-12-19 07:15:56
QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to the Amir of the sisterly State of Kuwait HH Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on the anniversary of his assumption of power.

The Peninsula

