Amir Sends Congratulations To Amir Of Kuwait
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to the Amir of the sisterly State of Kuwait HH Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on the anniversary of his assumption of power.
