Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Minister Of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation And Francophonie Of DR Congo

2025-11-04 02:18:10
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met Tuesday with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Francophonie of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Therese Kayikwamba Wagner, on the sidelines of the Second World Summit for Social Development currently held in Doha.
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral cooperation and discussed ways to support and enhance it.

Gulf Times

