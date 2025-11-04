403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Minister Of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation And Francophonie Of DR Congo
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met Tuesday with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Francophonie of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Therese Kayikwamba Wagner, on the sidelines of the Second World Summit for Social Development currently held in Doha.
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral cooperation and discussed ways to support and enhance it.Foreign Affairs International Cooperation
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral cooperation and discussed ways to support and enhance it.Foreign Affairs International Cooperation
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment