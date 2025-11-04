Qatar Luxury Classic Cars Contest And Exhibition 2025

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The sixth edition of Qatar Luxury Classic Cars Contest and Exhibition returns to Medina Centrale, The Pearl Island, from November 19-23 in its 6th edition, showcasing an array of rare vintage vehicles from across the GCC region, the Gulf Qatari Classic Cars Association ( GQCCA ) has announced.Under the honourary patronage of HE Qatar Museums (QM) chairperson Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, the event marks its regional significance through its collaboration with the International Federation of Historic Vehicles (Fiva).Speaking at the press conference yesterday, the association's board member and general secretary, Eng Abdul Latif Ali al-Yafei, said some 71 out of the 180 registered cars have been selected to compete for 20 prizes, judged by a panel, including international experts and compliant with Fiva blade-->

Al-Yafei noted that the event's 2025 edition will see a record expansion in area and participation, offering cash and in-kind prizes to heighten competition and excitement. It is also expected to bring together an elite section of luxury classic car owners from Qatar and GCC countries.According to the organisers, 15 of the prizes will be distributed to the top three winners in each of the five age-based categories: Pre-1947, 1948–1959, 1960–1970, 1971–1981, and 1982–1995.The remaining five will be presented as Excellence Awards, recognizing the Best Exceptional Luxury Car, Most Iconic and Distinguished Car, Best Preserved Original Car, Best Preserved Qatari Heritage Car, and Best Car in Show.“This exceptional edition will feature distinguished participation from GCC countries, showcasing an exquisite collection of luxury classic cars representing various historical eras. It reflects the regional prestige that this event has achieved over the years,” al-Yafei said, thanking their partners and sponsors“whose generous support has been instrumental in organizing this exhibition and similar events that celebrate Qatar's classic car heritage”.“Such support reinforces the synergy between the private sector and the community in elevating Qatar's tourism and cultural landscape. The event aims to inspire classic car owners, especially youth, to preserve, restore, and celebrate the timeless artistry of these vehicles, ensuring that Qatar remains a hub for automotive heritage and innovation,” he stressed.The Association partnered with leading organisations, including United Development Company (UDC), Social and Sports Activities Support Fund (Daam), Qatar Museums, Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani Museum, and Alfardan Automobiles Group, and Alfardan Hospitality, among others.Six judges, four international experts with extensive experience in classic car evaluation and two from Qatar who have served in four previous editions form part of the jury.Mohammed Zaidan al-Zaidan, deputy CEO for Operations at QM, said Qatar Auto Museum will take part in the event, showcasing one vehicle as a symbolic presence, without competing, joining the judging committee.QM, he added, will organize an educational programme designed to introduce students to classic cars as cultural and artistic artifacts combining engineering, design, and heritage.Mishaal al-Jaber, director of HR and Administrative Services at UDC, said:“At UDC, we believe such events foster community engagement and revive heritage in a modern form that reflects authenticity and refined taste.”Hassan Yousef al-Obaidli, director of Programmes at Daam, said:“Our continuous sponsorship of the event for the fourth time stems from our commitment to support activities that strengthen Qatar's cultural and social identity and highlight its role as a distinctive destination for unique events.”Alfardan Automobiles' chief marketing officer Hussein Omar Alfardan said:“Alfardan Automobiles is proud to serve as a main sponsor for this prestigious event, reinforcing our strategic vision to support Qatar's tourism and economic sectors.“In line with our commitment to the classic car community, we have launched the BMW Classic Car Club, the first of its kind in the Middle East, offering enthusiasts exclusive opportunities to preserve and enjoy their automotive heritage.”Alfardan Hospitality COO Wissam Suleiman added:“Our partnership reflects our dedication to supporting national events that enhance Qatar's global image as a hub of luxury, innovation, and cultural sophistication.”