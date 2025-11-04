403
GCC Chief Albudaiwi Lauds Qatar For Hosting Social Development Summit
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi has commended Qatar for hosting the Second World Summit for Social Development, which comes 30 years after the Copenhagen Summit, noting that this reflects Qatar's pioneering role as an important regional and international partner in supporting and advancing human development and promoting joint humanitarian action.
This came in a speech delivered during the Second World Summit for Social Development on Tuesday, in which he praised Qatar's outstanding efforts in hosting, preparing, and organising this leading global event in co-ordination with the UN.
He noted that this reflects Qatar's high international standing and its active role in supporting global initiatives and dialogues related to human development and investment in people.
He affirmed that the goals of this summit represent a key pillar of the GCC's vision for social development pathways, which focus on promoting social justice, empowering various segments of society, and developing social protection systems -- objectives that align with the strategic orientations of GCC countries toward building more inclusive, prosperous, and sustainable societies.
He also reiterated the GCC's support for all international efforts aimed at enhancing social development and achieving human well-being, stressing the council's commitment to strengthening its international partnerships and exchanging expertise in ways that contribute to achieving the summit's objectives and amplifying the global impact of its programs and initiatives. This, he said, stems from the wise guidance of the GCC leaders and the council's firm role as an active partner in global efforts to promote comprehensive human development. (QNA)
