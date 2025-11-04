403
GBP/USD Forex Signal 04/11: Double-Top Pattern (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bearish view
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.300. Add a stop-loss at 1.3250. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3250. Add a stop-loss at 1.300.
The other key GBP/USD news will be the upcoming Bank of England (BoE) interest rate decision on Thursday.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD Double-Top Points to More DownsideThe daily chart shows that the GBP/USD pair has been in a strong downtrend in the past few months. It has plunged from a high of 1.3725 in September to the current 1.3140.The pair formed a double-top pattern at 1.3725 and is now trading at its neckline, the lowest point in August this year. This price coincides with the 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement level.The price target in a double-top pattern is established by first measuring the distance from the upper side to the neckline, which, in this case is 4.23%. One then measures the same distance from the neckline, giving it a target of 1.2580.The bearish outlook is further supported by the fact that it has dropped below the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. It has also moved below the Ichimoku cloud indicator.Ready to trade our free trading signals? We've made a list of the best UK forex brokers worth using.
