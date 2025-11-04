Silver Forex Signal Today 04/11: Momentum Fades (Video)

MENAFN - Daily Forex) Potential signal:

I am selling below $47, with a stop loss at $47.60, and a target of $44.



Silver traded erratically on Monday, giving up early gains and showing signs of fading momentum. I suspect a potential top forming near $50, though sideways consolidation remains possible if the market stabilizes at current elevated levels.

Top Forex Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money

Silver continues to be very noisy, and it's worth noting that it initially tried to rally during the trading session here on Monday but gave back gains. I think we have to ask questions about what happens next because one thing that I'm watching is the potential for a top ultimately.

The market shot straight up in the air and then melted down, bounced slightly, only to see a little bit of lackluster momentum. All things being equal, the volume dropping the way it has tells you that there's less interest in the silver market. I think a lot of this makes sense due to the fact that it had gotten a little bit overdone. The hammer from last week on the Tuesday session, for me, is the opening to much lower prices. While I don't necessarily think that it's time to get heavily short of silver at the moment, I do think that we are getting pretty close to a potential top.$50 is Serious Resistance

If we rally from here, the $50 level will be a very difficult barrier to break. If we break above that, that could throw that thesis out the window, and with that being said, the market could go looking to the $54 level. But all things being equal, this is a market that I think is very noisy and choppy. When I look at this, it's likely that we will continue to see a lot of volatility-that's normal for silver. But if we see the metals market overall drift a little lower, the silver market will lead the charge lower. It always does.

Dropping demand and just kind of hanging out here sets us up for a potential slip. We'll just have to wait and see. Again, though, I think-and I've been saying this for days-the best case scenario is we go sideways for a while and the market simply accepts these elevated prices. I don't know if that's going to happen.

Ready to trade our daily forex analysis? Here are the best Silver trading platforms to choose from.