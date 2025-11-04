Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Defence Minister To Give Geneva Lecture On EU Bilateral Deal

Defence Minister To Give Geneva Lecture On EU Bilateral Deal


2025-11-04 02:09:06
Alternative Headline:
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Swiss Defence Minister Martin Pfister will give a public lecture at the University of Geneva on Wednesday on the new package of bilateral agreements between Switzerland and the European Union. This content was published on November 4, 2025 - 10:20 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Français fr Martin Pfister sera à l'UNIGE pour évoquer les accords bilatéraux Original Read more: Martin Pfister sera à l'UNIGE pour évoquer les accords bilate

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The consultation procedure on these agreements has just been completed, with the right-wing Swiss People's Party rejecting them outright while the other parties are calling for adjustments.

Pfister will review the issues at stake in these new bilateral agreements. He will analyse the political, economic and strategic implications of these agreements. US customs duties will also be discussed.

+ The Swiss-EU bilateral treaty updates, explained

The conference will be followed by a round-table discussion with René Schwok, honorary professor in the department of political science and international relations; parliamentarian Mauro Poggia; Andreas Künne, EU Ambassador to Switzerland; and Katja Gentinetta, political philosopher. Le Temps journalist Frédéric Koller will moderate the debates.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

MENAFN04112025000210011054ID1110294622



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search