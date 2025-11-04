Defence Minister To Give Geneva Lecture On EU Bilateral Deal
-
Français
fr
Martin Pfister sera à l'UNIGE pour évoquer les accords bilatéraux
Original
Read more: Martin Pfister sera à l'UNIGE pour évoquer les accords bilate
The consultation procedure on these agreements has just been completed, with the right-wing Swiss People's Party rejecting them outright while the other parties are calling for adjustments.
Pfister will review the issues at stake in these new bilateral agreements. He will analyse the political, economic and strategic implications of these agreements. US customs duties will also be discussed.
+ The Swiss-EU bilateral treaty updates, explained
The conference will be followed by a round-table discussion with René Schwok, honorary professor in the department of political science and international relations; parliamentarian Mauro Poggia; Andreas Künne, EU Ambassador to Switzerland; and Katja Gentinetta, political philosopher. Le Temps journalist Frédéric Koller will moderate the debates.
Translated from French by DeepL/ts
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment