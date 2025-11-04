Cantourage Strengthens Market Presence In Poland With Flower Variety“Gelato 33”



The Polish market experienced a temporary slowdown at the end of 2024 following regulatory changes – particularly restrictions on online prescriptions. However, market observers expect demand to recover significantly over the course of 2025 and reach new record levels in 2026.
Together with PharmaVitae, Cantourage is preparing for this anticipated growth. The two partners aim to at least double sales next year – from around 500 kilograms in 2025 to over one tonne of cannabis flowers in 2026. In addition to the now available Gelato 33 and MAC 1 varieties, four other products that are already in high demand in Germany are currently undergoing the approval process for the Polish market.
“Poland is increasingly becoming one of the most exciting European markets,” says Philip Schetter, CEO of Cantourage.“Together with PharmaVitae, we are building on an extremely successful first year. The strong demand shows that our commitment to quality resonates internationally.”
Malgożata Leman-Borsuk, CEO of PharmaVitae, adds:“Our partnership with Cantourage has proven to be extraordinarily successful from the start. With Gelato 33, we are expanding our portfolio with another strain that has great potential in Poland.”
The Canadian cultivator LOT420 is also pleased to see its products becoming available in yet another country:“At LOT420 we strive to provide patients with the best quality cannabis, being able to expand our products into a new country is always a great honor. We hope that our Gelato 33 cultivar will be well received by Poland's medical patients and become a staple within the medical cannabis community,” says Stefan Macdonald, CEO of LOT420.
In light of the ongoing discussion about potential regulatory changes in its home market Germany, Cantourage is increasingly focusing on diversifying across Europe. At the same time, the company remains confident that Germany will continue to be its most important market. The current market developments in Poland, in particular, demonstrate that demand for high-quality and safe medical cannabis products continues to grow – regardless of the distribution channel.
