Cantourage strengthens market presence in Poland with flower variety“Gelato 33”

04.11.2025 / 12:00 CET/CEST

Consistent implementation of Cantourage's European growth strategy

Positioning as a premium partner in Poland's medical cannabis market Additional products for the Polish market currently in the registration process

Berlin, 4 November 2025 – Cantourage Group SE continues to expand its activities in the European medical cannabis market and is launching the“Gelato 33” strain from Canadian cultivator LOT420 in Poland for the first time. Following the successful introduction of the strain MAC 1 at the end of 2024, Cantourage's collaboration with Polish wholesaler PharmaVitae continues to expand. The Polish market experienced a temporary slowdown at the end of 2024 following regulatory changes – particularly restrictions on online prescriptions. However, market observers expect demand to recover significantly over the course of 2025 and reach new record levels in 2026. Together with PharmaVitae, Cantourage is preparing for this anticipated growth. The two partners aim to at least double sales next year – from around 500 kilograms in 2025 to over one tonne of cannabis flowers in 2026. In addition to the now available Gelato 33 and MAC 1 varieties, four other products that are already in high demand in Germany are currently undergoing the approval process for the Polish market. “Poland is increasingly becoming one of the most exciting European markets,” says Philip Schetter, CEO of Cantourage.“Together with PharmaVitae, we are building on an extremely successful first year. The strong demand shows that our commitment to quality resonates internationally.” Malgożata Leman-Borsuk, CEO of PharmaVitae, adds:“Our partnership with Cantourage has proven to be extraordinarily successful from the start. With Gelato 33, we are expanding our portfolio with another strain that has great potential in Poland.” The Canadian cultivator LOT420 is also pleased to see its products becoming available in yet another country:“At LOT420 we strive to provide patients with the best quality cannabis, being able to expand our products into a new country is always a great honor. We hope that our Gelato 33 cultivar will be well received by Poland's medical patients and become a staple within the medical cannabis community,” says Stefan Macdonald, CEO of LOT420. In light of the ongoing discussion about potential regulatory changes in its home market Germany, Cantourage is increasingly focusing on diversifying across Europe. At the same time, the company remains confident that Germany will continue to be its most important market. The current market developments in Poland, in particular, demonstrate that demand for high-quality and safe medical cannabis products continues to grow – regardless of the distribution channel. About Cantourage

Cantourage is a leading European producer and distributor of cannabis flowers and cannabis-based medicinal preparations and drugs. The Berlin-based company was founded in 2019 by industry pioneers Norman Ruchholtz, Dr. Florian Holzapfel and Patrick Hoffmann. With an experienced management team and its“Fast Track Access” platform, Cantourage enables producers from around the world to become part of the growing European medical cannabis market faster, easier and more cost-effectively by processing and distributing their cannabis raw materials and extracts. In this context, Cantourage ensures compliance with the highest European pharmaceutical quality standards at all times. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade products in all relevant market segments: dried flower, extracts, dronabinol and cannabidiol. Cantourage was listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 11 November 2022 - ISIN: DE000A3DSV01. Further information: About PharmaVitae

PharmaVitae is a privately owner Polish company founded in 2011 that specializes in the import and distribution of Rx and OTC pharmaceuticals, medical devices and cosmetics. The company supplies pharmacies, doctors, hospitals, clinics and drugstores throughout Poland and reported annual salesof PLN 80 million in 2023. PharmaVitae ensures efficient and reliable distribution with its modern, WDL-certified warehouse that meets all GDP requirements and can accommodate up to 2,000 pallets. Further information: Investor Relations contact at Cantourage Manuel Taverne

