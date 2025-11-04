First Sensor AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Change in the Management Board of First Sensor AG On November 3rd, 2025, Thibault Kassir has resigned from his position as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Sensors Business Unit at TE Connectivity plc. and as a member of the Management Board of First Sensor AG. The Supervisory Board of First Sensor AG will decide in the near future whether to appoint another member of the Management Board of First Sensor AG in addition to Robin Maly and Dirk Schäfer. About First Sensor AG Founded as a technology start-up in the early 1990s, First Sensor is now a global sensor company and part of TE Connectivity. Based on its expertise in chip design and production as well as microelectronic packaging, it develops standard sensors and customer-specific sensor solutions in the areas of pressure and advanced electronics for the ever-growing demand in key applications for the industrial and medical target markets. First Sensor has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 1999 [Prime Standard Ι WKN: 720190 Ι ISIN: DE0007201907 Ι SIS]. Further information: Disclaimer This announcement does not represent any solicitation to purchase shares of First Sensor AG. Rather it is intended exclusively for information purposes with regard to possible future developments at the company. All of the information herein has been prepared by First Sensor AG solely for use in this announcement. The information contained in this announcement has not been independently verified. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained herein. The information contained in this announcement should be considered in the context of the circumstances prevailing at that time and has not been, and will not be, updated to reflect material developments which may occur after the date of the announcement. First Sensor AG may alter, modify or otherwise change in any manner the content of this announcement, without obligation to notify any person of such revision or changes. This announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements and forecasts which relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and which, by their nature, will have an impact on the First Sensor AG's business, financial condition and results of operations. The terms“anticipates”,“assumes”,“believes”,“can”,“could”,“estimates”,“expects”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“may”,“might”,“plans”,“should”,“projects”,“will”,“would” or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology are used to identify forward-looking statements. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in a forward-looking statement or affect the extent to which a particular projection is realized. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, implementation of the First Sensor AG's strategy and its ability to further grow, risks associated with the development and/or approval of the First Sensor AG's products, technology changes and new products in the First Sensor AG's potential market and industry, the ability to develop new products and enhance existing products, the impact of competition, changes in general economy and industry conditions and legislative, regulatory and political factors. While we always intend to express our best judgment when we make statements about what we believe will occur in the future, and although we base these statements on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable when made, these forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of our performance, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other variable circumstances. Such risks and uncertainties may cause the statements to be inaccurate and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Many of these risks are outside of our control and could cause our actual results to differ materially from those we thought would occur. The forward-looking statements included in this announcement are made only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake, and specifically decline, any obligation to update any such statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of such statements to reflect future events or developments.

