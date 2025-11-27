Resident Of Dudchany Notified Of Suspicion For Organizing Pseudo-Referendum In Kherson Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson Regional and Beryslav District Prosecutor's Offices, a local resident was notified in absentia of suspicion of collaboration," the statement says.

According to the investigation, the 51-year-old suspect became a member of the so-called precinct election commission in September 2022, which in Dudchany, Mylove community, was preparing a pseudo-referendum on the region's accession to Russia. The prosecutor's office reported that the woman, carrying a ballot box with Russian symbols and ballots, went door to door among local residents, ensured their voting in favor of the aggressor country, and kept records of those who marked the required choice.

According to the prosecutor's office, she campaigned for people to participate in the vote. Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson Regional and Beryslav District Prosecutor's Offices, the local resident was notified in absentia of suspicion of collaboration (Part 2, Article 28; Part 5, Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, on November 25, 2025, Tetiana Volodymyrivna Leush, born in 1974 and registered in Dudchany village, was officially notified of suspicion.

As Ukrinform reported, the Kherson Regional Council stated that most of the people who agreed to work in the election commissions for the so-called referendum had been identified.