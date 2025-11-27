403
TSX Up Narrowly, Having Stage To Selves
A holiday down south turned into a dull day here in Canada for stocks Thursday, with tech and energy issues providing enough strength to bring the main index ever so slightly into the green.
The TSX hung onto gains of 16.46 points to close Thursday at 31,196.71
The Canadian dollar gained 0.06 cents to 71.28 cents U.S.
Canada-listed shares of Hut 8 gained $2.15, or 3.6%, to $61.66, tracking an over 1% gain in bitcoin.
Tech stocks, as mentioned, proved the champion, though Bitfarms gained only 21 cents, or 4.9%, to $4.54, while Firan Technology captured 43 cents, or 4%, to $11.22.
In energy, Vermilion Energy took on 16 cents, or 1.3%, to $12.31, while CES Energy took hold of 15 cents, or 1.3%, to $11.98.
Real-estate also ended green, with Altus Group advancing 83 cents, or 1.5%, to $55.01, while CT REIT gained 11 cents to $16.28.
Gold did not fare so well, with OceanaGold surrendering 38 cents, or 1.1%, to $35.06, while Wesdome Gold lost 20 cents to $21.75.
In utilities, Fortis let go of 35 cents to $73.24, while Algonquin Power gave up four cents to $8.58.
Oil prices gained 45 cents to $59.10
Gold prices dropped $11.60 to $4,153.60.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange regained 3.72 points to 922.08.
All but two of the 12 TSX subgroups gained ground, with real-estate and information technology each picking up 0.4%, and real-estate ahead 0.3%.
Gold lost 0.2, however, and utilities faded 0.03%.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. markets are closed for Thanksgiving.
