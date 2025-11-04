Ministry Of Msmes Launches Nationwide Consultation To Address Cost & Competitiveness Challenges For Msmes

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) has launched a structured, nationwide consultative programme to address cost challenges and enhance the global competitiveness of India's MSME sector.

This initiative aligns with the government's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, recognising that a strong, globally competitive MSME sector will play a vital role in India's journey toward becoming a developed economy.

The initiative will focus on gathering grassroots-level insights, identifying operational hurdles and shaping targeted interventions to reduce costs and strengthen MSME productivity.

The MSME sector contributes roughly 30 percent to India's GDP, 45 percent to exports, and is the second-largest source of employment after agriculture.

Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME) served as the Knowledge Partner for this workshop across multiple locations, including Baddi and Kala Amb–Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh, Kozhikode and Thrissur in Kerala, and Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir.

The programme adopts a three-tier, bottom-up model covering cluster-level workshops, zonal conferences and a national summit.

The first tier will involve consultations with MSMEs and stakeholders across industrial clusters to collect feedback on issues related to manufacturing costs, competitiveness and regulatory processes.

These discussions are expected to generate actionable recommendations based on local operational realities.

Outputs from the cluster-level engagements will feed into zonal-level conferences involving state departments, financial institutions, industry bodies and export promotion councils, before culminating in a national summit.

Policy inputs emerging from the exercise will be considered for future schemes, regulatory refinements and support programmes aimed at enhancing MSME growth and resilience.

The ministry has urged broad participation from industry stakeholders, encouraging MSMEs to share cluster-specific needs, suggest practical solutions and contribute to policy-shaping deliberations.

The initiative seeks to foster collaboration, identify cost-reduction opportunities and position Indian MSMEs to compete more effectively in global markets.

(KNN Bureau)