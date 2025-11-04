India's US Exports Drop 37.5% Between May & September Amid Tariffs & Weak Demand: GTRI

MENAFN - KNN India)India's exports to the United States fell 37.5 per cent between May and September 2025 - from USD 8.8 billion to USD 5.5 billion - according to a report by the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).

The think tank attributed the decline to reduced shipments across key sectors including pharmaceuticals, smartphones, metals, and automobiles.

Pharmaceutical exports dropped 15.7 per cent from USD 745.6 million in May to USD 628.3 million in September. Industrial metals and auto parts, which face uniform tariffs across global suppliers, saw a 16.7 per cent fall from USD 0.6 billion to USD 0.5 billion, PTI reported.

GTRI Co-founder Ajay Srivastava noted that aluminium exports declined by 37 per cent, copper by 25 per cent, auto parts by 12 per cent, and iron and steel by 8 per cent.

He suggested that these reductions likely reflect a slowdown in U.S. industrial activity rather than a loss of Indian competitiveness.

Labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, gems and jewellery, chemicals, agri-food products, and machinery also witnessed a significant 33 per cent drop, with exports falling from USD 4.8 billion to USD 3.2 billion.

“The impact here was both deep and widespread,” Srivastava said.

Shipments of solar panels registered the steepest fall-down 60.8 per cent from USD 202.6 million in May to USD 79.4 million in September. Textile and garment exports also saw a 37 per cent contraction, from USD 944 million to USD 597 million.

"Garments were down 44 per cent, home textiles 16 per cent and yarn and fabrics 41 per cent," he said adding marine and seafood exports declined 49 per cent, from USD 223 million to USD 113 million, dealing a severe blow to one of India's most labour-intensive export sectors.

The report added that the United States imposed a 50 per cent tariff on a broad range of Indian products effective August 27, which may have further weighed on export performance during the period.

