India, Russia Bolster Ties Focus On Nuclear Energy, New NPP Site

India and Russia moved to strengthen the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' by broadening cooperation in several sectors, including trade, nuclear energy, defence, and science and technology. The Ministry of External Affairs released a joint statement on Friday outlining the key outcomes of the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

PM Modi and Putin noted the importance of further discussion on the second site in India for a Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), with Russia also assuring to make the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant completely operational. According to the joint statement, the India will strive to finalise the formal allotment of the second site in accordance with earlier signed agreements.

Focus on Nuclear Energy Cooperation

Both leaders agreed to broaden cooperation in nuclear energy, including fuel cycle, life cycle support for operating Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) and non-power applications. During the joint press briefing with PM Modi, Putin reaffirmed Russia's support to make the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) completely operational. Two of the six reactors at the nuclear plant in Tamil Nadu are already operational. "We're conducting a flagship project to build the largest Indian nuclear power plant, Kudankulam. Two out of six reactor units have already been connected to the energy network, and four are still under construction. Getting this nuclear power plant to full power output will make an impressive contribution to the energy requirements of India," Putin said

Along with it, both leaders decided to elaborate a new agenda of interaction in the field of peaceful use of atomic energy and related high technologies. According to the joint statement, both sides noted the importance of cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy as a significant component of the strategic partnership, taking into account the plans of the Government of India to increase India's nuclear energy capacity to 100 GW by 2047. The Sides agreed to accelerate technical and commercial discussions on Russia's VVER (Veda-Vodyanoi Energetichesky Reaktor--water cooled power reactor), research and joint development of Nuclear Power Plants (NPPs), localisation and joint manufacturing of nuclear equipment and fuel assemblies for Russian-designed large capacity NPPs, subject to terms and conditions as mutually agreeable.

Space and Technology Partnership

Noting the importance of cooperation in Space, the two Sides welcomed the enhanced partnership between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Russian State Space Corporation "Roscosmos" in the use of outer space for peaceful purposes, including in the human spaceflight programs, satellite navigation and planetary exploration. They noted the progress in mutually beneficial cooperation in rocket engine development, production and use.

MoU on Fertilisers and Joint Ventures

Additionally, both sides welcomed steps to ensure the long-term supply of fertilisers to India and discussed the potential establishment of joint ventures in this area. In this effort, a Memorandum of Understanding was also signed among JSC UralChem, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers Limited, National Fertilisers Limited, and Indian Potash Limited.

Enhancing Transport Corridors and Arctic Cooperation

Further to enhance cooperation in building stable and efficient transport corridors, an MoU on the Training of Specialists for Ships Operating in Polar Waters was signed with the focus on expanding logistics links for improving connectivity and enhancing infrastructure capacity to support the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), the Chennai-Vladivostok (Eastern Maritime) Corridor, and the Northern Sea Route.

The two Sides confirmed their readiness to intensify trade and investment cooperation in the Far East and the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation. The Program of India-Russia Cooperation in Trade, Economic and Investment Spheres in the Russian Far East for the period from 2024 to 2029 provides the necessary framework for further cooperation between India and the Russian Far East region, especially in the sectors of agriculture, energy, mining, manpower, diamonds, pharmaceuticals, maritime transport, etc.

Both Sides underscored the importance of holding regular bilateral consultations on Arctic-related issues and welcomed the progress made in multifaceted bilateral cooperation on the Northern Sea Route. The Russian Side appreciated the participation of the Indian delegation in the 6th International Arctic Forum held in Murmansk in March 2025. The Indian Side expressed its readiness to play an active role as an Observer in the Arctic Council, according to the joint statement.

Military and Defence Cooperation

Now in the most watched military and military technical cooperation, both Sides agreed to encourage joint manufacturing in India of spare parts, components, aggregates and other products for maintenance of Russian origin arms and defence equipment under Make-in-India program through transfer of technology and setting up of joint ventures for meeting the needs of the Indian Armed Forces as well as subsequent export to mutually friendly third countries.

Joint Military Exercises

The leaders also expressed satisfaction with regular military contacts, including the meeting of Defence Ministers in Qingdao in June 2025 on the sidelines of the SCO Member-States' Defence Ministers' Meeting. Both Sides appreciated the Joint Military Exercises INDRA of the Armed Forces and reaffirmed their commitment to maintain the momentum of joint military cooperation activities and expand military delegation exchanges.

Strengthening Financial Systems

Additionally, Russia and India agreed to continue jointly developing systems of bilateral settlements through the use of national currencies in order to ensure the uninterrupted maintenance of bilateral trade. Additionally, the Sides have agreed to continue their consultations on enabling the interoperability of the national payment systems, financial messaging systems, and central bank digital currency platforms.

Russian President Putin concluded his two-day visit to Delhi on Friday night. (ANI)

