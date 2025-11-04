Costco Canada: Are The Deals Worth It? Canadians Have Their Say

Grocery bills are eating up a sizeable portion of Canadian household budgets, and families are looking for every possible way to stretch their dollar. In 2023, the average household spent about $12,000 a year on food, according to Statistics Canada - roughly $1,000 a month when you include groceries and restaurant meals. Just keeping the pantry stocked costs around $720 per month, which is why bulk stores like Costco have become a lifeline for many households.

Shoppers on Reddit's r/CostcoCanada (1) community convened on the social media platform to share their own experiences shopping at the big box giant, providing their opinions on which products deliver real value, which can end up costing more than expected and how to make smart choices so every grocery dollar stretches further. Their insights give a firsthand look at navigating Costco's aisles, highlighting tips and tricks from everyday Canadians who are figuring out how to save without sacrificing quality.



Don't MissRising prices and shrinking value

Many Costco members have noticed a steady increase in prices across various product categories. One Redditor shared their experience:

"Every time I go now though, I'm dropping $800+ on a cart that's 95% food. Some things we used to get, I just can't bring myself to buy anymore," shared Redditor u/Concretstador.

This sentiment is echoed by others who track their spending, like u/Kenthanson who shared "Last 3 years have seen prices climbing, like everywhere. I track purchases for our family. Some items that we used to buy 3 years ago are now 30% more expensive."

Price comparisons: Costco vs. other retailers

While Costco still offers competitive prices on certain items, some shoppers have found better deals elsewhere. A Reddit user with the handle u/FlimsyImportance4 agreed, saying "Yes, Costco is generally considered cheaper in Canada, including Toronto. Many people find that shopping at Costco saves them money on various products due to their bulk buying, discounted prices, and Kirkland Signature brand. However, comparing prices and making a shopping plan based on your specific needs is always a good idea."

Online vs. in-store pricing

Another point of contention is the price disparity between Costco's online store and its physical locations. Redditor u/HomeScoutInSpace said "I find online prices are generally either $5 or $10 more than in warehouse so automatically subtract $5 off the price to give myself an idea of what it may be." This is often the case for food delivery, both grocery and restaurants, where shoppers will find prices online inflated to offset the cost of delivery-related charges that the company otherwise absorbs.

Regional price variations

Price differences between provinces have also been highlighted. Redditor u/FlimsyImportance4 shared "I typically shop in Alberta and had a chance to shop in Ontario and found a few surprising differences in price: Costco cookies: 7.99 in AB, 9.99 in ON."

Knowing what's a deal - no matter where in the country you live - and when you're spending more than you need to is the key to shopping in bulk in general. So how do you know for sure if you're getting a bargain unless you compare each and every product? Redditors are here to help with their recommendations of some of the best deals they've seen alongside some that you're better off not grabbing.

Costco: Where price meets Quality - what shoppers are saying

Costco sparks strong opinions amongst shoppers. Across the Reddit thread, a few clear themes emerge: price vs. value, bulk buying, product quality, Kirkland brand, membership perks and ethical considerations. While Costco isn't always the cheapest option for every item, many users say the combination of quality, consistent pricing and membership benefits often outweighs the cost.

Price vs. value

Shoppers frequently note that Costco's strength is not in being the absolute cheapest on every product, but in providing consistent, high-quality items at fair prices. Items like meat, cheese and baked goods are commonly cited as higher quality and often cheaper per unit than competitors. One user highlighted allergy medications, like Kirkland's allergy medication, which costs significantly less per pill compared to other stores, showing how bulk buying can dramatically reduce costs.

Best product categories

Several product categories repeatedly come up as smart buys at Costco:



Paper goods: Toilet paper, paper towels and tissues

Dairy & cheese: Cheese, Greek yogurt, milk and eggs

Meat & poultry: Ground beef, chicken and seafood

Bakery & staples: Bread, frozen veggies, frozen fruit

Health & wellness: Kirkland brand vitamins, allergy meds and OTC medicines

Pet products: Cat litter, dog food and treats Household & cleaning: Dish detergent, laundry detergent, garbage bags and Ziploc bags

Other items like coffee, propane and seasonal or bulk household products also get frequent praise for delivering strong value. Shoppers often recommend calculating unit prices (per gram or millilitre) to compare properly, since Costco packaging is usually larger and non-standard compared to other retailers.

Kirkland brand

The Kirkland label gets repeated recognition as a high-quality store brand. Users say many Kirkland products match or exceed the quality of national brands, sometimes at half the cost or less. Popular mentions include medications, dog food and household staples. And, when you realize how many Kirkland products are produced by quality brand names you'd absolutely recoganize, you'll realize the savings aren't cutting corners on quality.

Membership benefits & ethical considerations

Costco's generous return policy, price consistency and ethical business practices resonate with shoppers. Several users mentioned they choose Costco over competitors like Walmart because Costco treats employees well, offers living wages and pays fair prices to suppliers. Executive membership perks, including 2% cashback, were also highlighted as adding real value.

Shopping smart

The consensus is that Costco works best when used strategically. Bulk purchases of staples and high-quality items are ideal, while perishable produce requires careful selection and consumption planning to avoid waste. Some users noted that store location and seasonal/limited-time sales affect pricing, so knowing local trends can maximize value.

Costco Canada: What's worth it and what's not-According to reddit shoppers 9 products that Redditors say are worth it 1. Kirkland Signature toilet paper

Praised for value and bulk sizing.

"Toilet paper, paper towels... Costco prices are much better." - u/GovernmentGuilty2715

2. Eggs and milk:

Shoppers frequently highlight Costco eggs and dairy as high-quality and good value.

"Milk and eggs at Costco are cheaper than anywhere else." - u/Frewtti

3. Kirkland Signature dog food

Pet owners love the quality and savings on bulk bags.

"Dog food, we buy the grain-free Kirkland dog food for our two Great Pyrenees." - u/WinkingPujol

4. Allergy medications (Claritin, Kirkland brand)

Highly cost-effective compared to other retailers.

"Claritin allergy pills are roughly $50 for 85 tablets at Shoppers. Costco's Kirkland brand is $18 for 200 tablets." - u/LeadfootLesley

5. Bread and tortillas

Bakery items are repeatedly mentioned as good value.

"Bread, cheese, frozen veggies and frozen fruit. All worth it at Costco." - u/Julientri

6. Beef and chicken

Meat is highlighted for both quality and price.

"Ground beef and chicken are very good examples of Costco value. Quality is consistently better than other stores." - u/kronflux

7. Frozen fruit and vegetables

Convenient and often cheaper than other grocery stores.

"Frozen fruit and vegetables at Costco are great quality and a good price. You just can't beat it compared to Walmart." - u/mimimax4u

8. Cat litter

Bulk cat litter is a top justification for membership.

"Buying the cat litter at Costco alone saves us more and justifies our membership." - u/Valuable-Set-3466

9. Paper towels

A staple with consistent pricing and good quality.

"Paper towels. Used to buy Bounty at Costco but switched to Kirkland. Price is great." - u/WinkingPujol

10. Rotisserie chicken

A consistent fan favourite for both quality and value.

“The rotisserie chicken is still a great deal - cheaper than buying a raw one in most grocery stores.” - u/MapleLeafEconomist

10 products that Redditors say aren't worth it 1. Fresh produce

Many users note that fruits and vegetables can be pricier than at other grocery stores.

"Exceptions to that rule are fresh produce - go elsewhere." - u/GlitteringRelease77

2. Some cheeses

While some cheeses are good deals, specialty or name-brand cheeses can be more expensive.

"I find their produce to be a good value, but cheese is sometimes not." - u/BrianBlandess

3. Single-serve or small-pack items

Costco's bulk pricing doesn't make sense for small quantities or single-serve packs.

"They used to be bulk buying for large families, now they have single-serve noodles in a 4-pack - not bulk!" - u/TheCrazyWon

4. Meat in certain cases

While buying in bulk might save money, it also involves a higher up front cost.

“Their whole deal is getting you to buy more...you buy in bulk so you're actually spending way more.” - u/paxtonious

5. Diced tomatoes / pantry staples

Users sometimes find better prices at other grocery chains.

"Diced tomatoes at Costco are $22 for a case of 8, whereas you can get the same size cans for $1–2 elsewhere." - u/FlimsyImportance4

6. Specialty sauces or pre-made meals

Certain sauces or prepared foods can cost more than buying similar items elsewhere.

"Butter chicken sauce was on sale, but then I saw it was actually cheaper at Food Basics." - u/Frewtti

7. Clothing / non-food items without strong deals

You can often get great deals but Redditors caution against assuming you can't get it cheaper elsehwere.

"Try comparing the price of breakfast cereals. Look at the price of Kirkland jeans. Will the price always be the best? Absolutely not." - u/Golfandrun

8. Electronics (if not needing extended warranty)

This is a contentious one because, for many Coscto shoppers, the warranty tips the scales but if price is your primary consideration and not necessarily the warranty, then Costco might not be the best place to buy.

"Electronics come with an automatically extended warranty, otherwise prices can be higher." - u/thingonething

9. Items with difficult price comparison

You're not always comparing apples to apples.

“You can never Comp shop items at Costco. Their packaging is different sizes and weight...direct from the manufacturer!” - u/SuspiciousHoney9455

10. Perishables

It may be hard to go through a large portion of food with a short shelf life.

“Ultimately, Costco isn't for everyone and even with savings – it can cost more in the long run if things are going to waste.” - u/NeatGarden3620

Costco pro tips: how to know what's worth it

If you want to get the most out of your Costco membership, it's not enough to just grab items in bulk - you need a strategy to separate real savings from spending traps.



Check unit pricing: Buying in bulk only saves money if the per-unit cost is lower than at other stores

Stick to staples: Items like eggs, milk, Kirkland Signature pantry staples and some snacks often deliver real value

Be cautious with specialty items: Imported goods, alcohol or niche products may not always be cheaper, even in bulk

Compare online vs. warehouse prices: Some items cost $5–$10 more online than in-store Track your own usage: Buying large quantities only saves money if you can actually consume the items before they expire

Make your membership work for you

Costco can still be a treasure trove of savings, but only if you shop deliberately. Pay attention to unit prices, focus on the staples that consistently offer value and plan around your household needs. Treat every trip as a strategic choice rather than an impulse run - doing so can turn a $60–$120 membership fee into a source of real savings and high-quality products, rather than a gateway to wasted bulk purchases. The more informed and intentional your shopping, the more you'll get out of what Costco Canada has to offer.



