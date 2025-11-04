Investornewsbreaks Stewards Inc. (OTC: FAVO) Forms $10 Million Strategic Partnership With Dolomite To Advance Digital Asset Treasury Initiative

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)a diversified financial company focused on private credit, real assets and digital finance, announced a $10 million strategic partnership with Dolomite, a decentralized finance technology provider specializing in on-chain liquidity management and tokenized asset infrastructure. Executed through a Securities Purchase Agreement, the transaction involves a $10 million token-for-equity PIPE structured in 10 tranches, with Dolomite Foundation leading the investment. The collaboration supports Stewards' Digital Asset Treasury initiative and will leverage Dolomite's blockchain infrastructure for enhanced funding, settlement and treasury management through real-world asset tokenization and stablecoin liquidity tools. President Shaun Quin said the partnership marks a step toward building a more transparent, efficient financial architecture while upholding strong governance and compliance standards.

About Stewards Inc. (formerly FAVO Capital Inc.)

Stewards Inc. (OTC: FAVO) is a diversified private credit, real asset, and digital finance platform advancing responsible growth through disciplined underwriting, technology-driven analytics, and transparent governance. The company provides scalable financing and structured credit solutions to small and mid-sized businesses across the United States and is building a portfolio of income-producing real estate and digital-treasury assets that enhance balance sheet stability.

