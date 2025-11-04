Amir Inaugurates The Second World Summit For Social Development

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Tuesday patronized the opening of the Second World Summit for Social Development at the Qatar National Convention Center, with the participation of Their Majesties, Highnesses, and Excellencies - leaders of sisterly and friendly countries, heads of government, and participating delegations.During the opening session, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani was elected Chair of the Second World Summit for Social blade-->



In his opening speech, His Highness the Amir said:

In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.

Your Excellency, President of the United Nations General Assembly,

Your Excellency, the Secretary-General of the United Nations,

Your Majesties, Excellencies, and Highnesses, Your Excellencies and Excellencies, distinguished guests, peace, mercy, and blessings of God be upon you. It is my pleasure to welcome you all to Doha and wish you a pleasant stay. The State of Qatar is proud to host this summit, which comes thirty years after the first summit in Copenhagen in 1995.

It is an opportunity to reaffirm the spirit of international solidarity and cooperation in confronting the challenges that hinder economic growth and slow the achievement of human development goals, which threaten social peace.

Our hosting of this summit stems from our firm belief in the importance of collective action on issues that should not be contentious in order to address shared global challenges.

It also reflects our commitment to promoting social development, supporting international efforts aimed at eradicating poverty, increasing employment opportunities, and strengthening everything that guarantees human dignity and achieves social inclusion, ultimately leading to a more prosperous and just future for all.

On this occasion, we commend the tireless efforts of Mr. António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, which embody his well-known dedication to improving the work of the United Nations.

We also extend our gratitude to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs for its coordination and preparation of this summit. Distinguished guests, social development is not an option, but an existential blade-->

As we celebrate the 80th anniversary of the United Nations system this year, this summit provides us with an opportunity to renew our commitment to its Charter and to multilateral cooperation within its institutions, and to redouble our efforts to entrench the value of social development as a fundamental condition for achieving security, prosperity, and stability for all. At the national level, the State of Qatar has given special importance to social development and has made clear progress according to indicators issued by relevant international institutions.The State continues its diligent work in this regard by promoting human development, improving quality of life, well-being, and prosperity, and developing the quality of education, economic empowerment, healthcare, family care, and social protection.The State, through the Ministry of Social Development and Family, recently launched its 2025–2030 strategy, under the slogan "From Care to Empowerment," one of whose most important pillars is building a cohesive society based on justice, equal opportunities, and human empowerment, in line with the State's strategies and its National Vision 2030.