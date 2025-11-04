Southwire CEO Receives 2025 Pioneer Award

MENAFN - 3BL) In recognition of his relentless dedication to the company's values and his focus on ensuring Southwire is an extraordinary place to work, Southwire's President and CEO, Rich Stinson, was recently recognized with the 2025 Pioneer Award.

Presented at the company's annual Include Summit, this prestigious award honors someone who has boldly blazed new trails to drive the value of inclusion at Southwire.

Rich's vision and unwavering commitment helped ignite transformative advancement in the development of Southwire's values – empowerment, trust, consistency and inclusion. His pioneering spirit has not only opened doors, but laid foundation, process and opportunity for growth and a future where all team members can thrive.

Southwire's annual Include Summit is a reflection of the company's values and a celebration of its commitment to inclusion. It welcomes team members across the organization from all locations and functions who are leading with inclusion through employee resource groups (ERGs), Giving Back, mentorship and more. The gathering also emphasizes Southwire's ongoing commitment to sustainability – the 2025 summit received the company's internal sustainable event certification.

In honor of the company's 75th anniversary, this year's Summit evolved into a hybrid month-long experience with in-person and virtual opportunities, resulting in approximately 2,000 team members engaged, including 400 in-person attending at the dynamic, two-day gathering in Carrollton, GA on October 29 and 30.

Stinson is the second recipient of the Pioneer Award, following last year's inaugural award winner, Charlie Murrah, EVP and Chief Supply Chain Officer, who was the first executive sponsor of the company's Women's Network ERG and a continued advocate and strong example of Southwire's values in action.

Murrah presented Stinson with this year's award at the company's 2025 Include Summit on Wednesday, October 29.

Stinson, who recently announced his retirement, shared his deep appreciation for the Southwire team and acknowledged the role each team member plays in shaping and growing the culture and values of the organization.

In honor of this recognition and the evening's keynote speaker, veteran hero and Paralympian Melissa Stockwell, a $10,000 donation is being made to Tunnel to Towers in Stinson's name. Tunnels to Towers focuses on honoring fallen first responders and military heroes by building mortgage-free smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders, providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families and working to end veteran homelessness.

A full recap of Southwire's 2025 Include Summit will be shared in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to the Southwire newsroom for updates.

For more information about Southwire's continued commitment to inclusion, or to read the company's latest Inclusion Report, visit.