Global Fraternity Expresses Sorrow, Pledges Aid After Afghan Quake

KABUL (Pajhwok): China, Bahrain, Qatar, the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, and the G7 have expressed their condolences over the casualties caused by the recent earthquake in northern Afghanistan and have pledged support for those affected.

The 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck around 1:00 a.m. local time on Monday, with its epicenter in the Kholm district of Balkh province. Tremors were also felt in Kabul, Baghlan, Samangan, Sar-i-Pul, and Kunduz provinces.

Local sources report that at least 23 people were killed in Balkh and Samangan provinces, around 700 others were injured, and hundreds of homes were either partially or completely destroyed.

The Group of Seven (G7) expressed sorrow over the disaster on its official page and called for urgent assistance for affected families. They noted that the situation is worsened by harsh winter conditions, highlighting the urgent need for aid.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) reported that mobile health teams have been dispatched to the affected areas to provide health kits, with a focus on supporting pregnant and breastfeeding women.

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed also expressed condolences to the victims, noting that the UN and its partners are working with local authorities to deliver urgent assistance.

In Kabul, Chinese Ambassador Zhao Xing expressed“deep sorrow” over the earthquake and pledged continued support, stating,“China will continue to provide strong support to Afghanistan during this difficult time and will provide assistance as needed.”

Bahrain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended condolences to the victims' families and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing its commitment to solidarity with Afghanistan and the urgent provision of medical care for those injured.

Earlier, Japan, Iran, Pakistan, the European Union, the UN, and other countries and organizations had expressed their sorrow over the earthquake's casualties and confirmed their readiness to assist those affected.

