Asian Health & Beauty Leader Nutriworks Makes TV Debut On Nationally-Aired 'American Trends & Lifestyle'

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Just shy of their one year anniversary of debuting in the United States market, Asian health and beauty innovator NutriWorks is celebrating with another first- their official television debut on 'American Trends & Lifestyle,' (ATL) where the company showcased their Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM)- inspired RestoreGlow, BeautyRest, and CircuFlow reflexology foot patches to millions of watchers nationwide ahead of the holiday season.

“This television segment is a wonderful representation of our success in the U.S., placing us in front of numerous households and providing a fitting platform for us to share not only how our patches work, but their consumer-friendly design,” expressed Amy Wong, NutriWorks Co-Founder.“Additionally, with the holidays fast approaching, we had the opportunity to connect with beauty-forward consumers and show them an excellent option for themselves and loved ones.”

A weekly television series, ATL provides viewers with the newest news across entertainment, health, fashion, beauty, cooking, and more, including wellness solutions and evolving trends. In the recently-aired NutriWorks segment, host Christina Pulara highlights the company' holistic edge, citing its powerful natural ingredients including South Korean mandarin wood vinegar (a 'warming' component in TCM that naturally supports blood circulation and the body's detoxification), menthol (exclusive to CircuFlow to improve energy and blood circulation), and essential oils that relax the mind and revitalize the body (exclusive to BeautyRest, includes lavender, sage, basil, Ylang Ylang, bergamot, and bitter orange), all of which have previously promoted improved rest, increased energy, and overall natural wellness inside and out to countless consumers across Asia and Europe.

Unlike many products, NutriWorks' patches do not administer anything into the body. Instead, they utilize reflexology therapy to support natural healing processes, a treatment historically relied upon by TCM to restore the body's balance (also known as 'Qi', or vital energy and well-being). According to the Cleveland Clinic, reflexology works by applying pressure to specific points in the feet, triggering responses in other parts of the body as well as encouraging relaxation. The therapy is also believed to help common ailments such as indigestion, back pain, sinus issues, arthritis, and infections.

“In designing our Rest, Flow, and Glow series of patches, our goal was to create a wellness solution that was free from chemicals and potential side effects, one derived from tried and true health techniques and using only the best ingredients,” added Wong.“Our more than 25 years of success globally is a testament to our efforts, and as we approach a full year of distribution in the United States we look forward to growing our platform even more while helping western consumers through the capabilities of holistic healing.”

Sold on Amazon, Walmart, and OneLavi, a 20-patch box of each variety costs $40.

For more information, visit

Walmart:



OneLavi:



Amazon:

RestoreGlow-

BeautyRest-

CircuFlow-

About NutriWorks

A decades-old health and beauty leader headquartered in Hong Kong and maker of the original, clinically proven Patch-It® product line, NutriWorks has brought its easy-to-apply series of reflexology simulating foot patches,“Rest, Flow and Glow,” to United States retailers.

Launched in 2000, NutriWorks has become a market leader in Asia in the creation of safe, natural, effective supplements and externally used product lines. The company owns Flexi-Patch and Patch-It®, gaining a strong market reputation internationally for quality and clinically proven efficacy since 2001. In 2012, NutriWorks added to its range of products Acti-Tape, a drug-free physiotherapy/sports tape.

Built on the founding philosophy 'nutrition that works', NutriWorks' supplements are formulated with well-researched ingredients from sources that ensure safety, quality, and efficacy. A pioneer in prioritizing sustainable, natural ingredients, NutriWorks has also led the trend to transition from supplements to external health products.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with NutriWorks. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.