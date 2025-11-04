Congress Hits Out At MP Govt's Order Restricting Power Supply Beyond 10 Hours For Agricultural Feeders

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 4 (IANS) A notification was released on Tuesday by the Electricity Department of Madhya Pradesh government, directing that power supply for agricultural feeders must not exceed more than 10 hours in a day, has sparked a fresh controversy in the state.

The notification issued by Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitara Company said that the order applies to all distribution companies operating under its jurisdiction.

The copy of the order has also been sent to the power distribution companies operating in different parts of the state.

The order said that if electricity supply for agriculture feeders is for more than 10 hours in a day, it would be treated as violation and one day's salary of the concerned operator will be deducted as a punishment.

A similar warning was also issued to the senior officials of the state's Power Department.

The order said that that even if the power demand exceeds due to wet soil (of agricultural land), the power supply should not be more than 10 hours and any supply beyond that will be counted as breach of rules.

"All Superintendent Engineers, Executive Engineers and Assistant Engineers must ensure strict compliance with the directive. Any violation should be reported to the company headwaters along with an action report," the State's Electricity Department order said.

Interestingly, such directive has come at the time when Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has promised that the BJP-led state government will ensure 24x7 electricity supply for agricultural purposes in the state.

The Congress criticised the BJP-led state government, claiming that farmers are not getting power supply more than seven to eight hours in a day, and such order will make the farmers suffer more.

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Arun Yadav alleged that the BJP-led state government has failed to fulfill its commitment to people of Madhya Pradesh and now issuing "Tuglak-like decree" to force farmers to suffer more.

"The BJP certainly talks about farmers' welfare, but it failed to provide any help in Madhya Pradesh. Farmers have already lost crops due to bad unseasonal rain and when the sowing of wheat crop is set to begin, this order restricting power supply is injustice with them," Yadav said.

The Congress leader alleged that Chief Minister Mohan-led Madhya Pradesh government has failed to purchase farmers produces at the maximum support price (MSP).

He claimed the state government in a letter written to the Union government has already expressed its inability to provide the MSP to farmers in the state.