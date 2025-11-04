Vereigen Media Announces Scalable B2B Demand Generation Marketing Solutions For High-Growth Companies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Future-ready demand generation built on verified engagement and accurate data to accelerate growth for enterprise and SaaS brands

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vereigen Media, a trusted B2B lead generation agency, has announced the expansion of its scalable B2B demand generation solutions, specifically designed for high-growth companies across the United States and the world. These offering states that it would support marketers who are shifting away from outdated, inaccurate lead providers and turning toward privacy-compliant, accurate data strategies that protect brand trust and drive meaningful revenue impact.

As the market evolves, B2B buyer behavior continues to shift, creating frustration for marketing teams struggling with low-quality leads, third-party dependencies, and unreliable audience insights. Vereigen Media is all set to eliminate those risks by using, real genuine data from first-party data, verified engagement, and human validated for real genuine data ensuring that every lead delivered is real, compliant, and genuinely interested.









Built for Today's Buyer Journeys, Powered by Real Engagement

Vereigen Media's enhanced solutions provide a people-first, privacy-compliant approach across:





Verified Content Engagement (Content Syndication): High-quality leads only after prospects spend verified time with marketing assets

VM Engage (Display & Programmatic Ads ): First-party data powered display campaigns that increase brand visibility and digital conversions

Human-Verified Event Registrations: Drive guaranteed registrations which are aligned to each event's Ideal Customer Profiles (ICP). This helps you boost attendance at webinars, virtual events, product demos, and conferences.

ABM Campaigns: This account-based marketing service helps you focus on the high-quality potential accounts and convert these intent driven leads into an opportunity. Demand Generation: We target the ideal profiles aiming for long term success, mainly focusing on the buying committees with personalized outreach through multi-channel for maximum impact.



These proven B2B demand generation and content syndication services enable B2B organizations across Tech, SaaS, Media, Marketplace, and other industries to build trust earlier in the buying cycle and turn interest into action faster.

Redefining the Role of a Demand Generation Partner

Unlike traditional outsourced lead providers and aggregators, Vereigen Media deliveries high-quality leads through a zero-outsourcing approach and in-house data validation by over 200 data experts, to ensure highly accurate B2B contact information.

Key proof points reinforcing Vereigen Media's differentiated Demand Gen model:



107+ million continuously validated first-party professional contacts

100% in-house human verification

High engagement accuracy across global decision-maker audiences

Measurable lift in conversion and sales follow-through Deep expertise supporting hundreds of enterprises and high-growth B2B brands across globe.



“At a time when data accuracy and trust are non-negotiable, our proven demand generation services give marketing and sales teams confidence that every connection counts. We're focused on helping high-growth companies shorten sales cycles and increase engagement, while staying fully aligned with evolving privacy standards.”

- Dave Steinmeyer, Managing Partner at Vereigen Media.

Trusted By Global B2B Brands

From fast-growing startups to global B2B enterprises, Vereigen Media, a trusted lead-generation agency, has become the partner of choice for organizations demanding higher-quality, measurable business outcomes.

Client-Backed Results and Testimonials

Vereigen Media continues to earn recognition from its customers, as it has partnered with the top global organizations and delivered exceptional results:



90% + accurate MQL-ready leads delivered for a global enterprise software brand.

8%+ engagement rate was seen from the preliminary follow-up. Less than 2% leads replacement needed



Client feedback reinforces the impact:



“Vereigen Media has proven themselves by delivering exceptional results that have outperformed other B2B demand generation suppliers. They are like an extension of our marketing team and would highly recommend to working with them.”

- ServiceNow, Digital Marketing Specialist

“The Vereigen Media's team go above and beyond to assist and achieve the measurable business outcomes. Their commitment goes far beyond organizational success, making them an integral part of our team. They take the time to understand our unique needs and consistently deliver high-quality results.”

- AnyDesk, Head of Demand Generation, Global Mid-Market

Supporting High-Growth Organizations Globally

As more B2B companies face shrinking attention spans, evolving privacy expectations, and rising pressure to show measurable ROI, Vereigen Media provides confidence that every lead delivered is intentional, compliant, and conversion ready.

About Vereigen Media

Vereigen Media a U.S.-based B2B demand generation agency

Leads. Done Right.

Contact:

Manraj Singh - Marketing Manager

Vereigen Media LLC

Email: ...

Phone: +1 512-240-2212 (US)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



